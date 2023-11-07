Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden's first child, Leighton Drew Bolden, was born Nov. 3, '7 Little Johnstons' stars announced on Instagram.

The Johnston family is growing! TLC star Liz Johnston – who stars on 7 Little Johnstons with her parents and siblings – has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brice Bolden.

Liz Johnston welcomes daughter with boyfriend Brice Bolden

Liz Johnston and Brice Bolden of ‘7 Little Johnstons’ | TLC via YouTube

Leighton Drew Bolden was born Friday, Nov. 3, Liz and Brice announced on Instagram. The couple’s first child weighed 5 lbs 10 oz and was 19 inches long. The happy parents described their new addition as “pure sweetness” and said they “couldn’t be more love.”

Liz, 21, and Brice, 25, shocked fans with their surprise pregnancy reveal in late September. The couple, who have been dating for four years, shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of themselves and a sonogram image.

“Our biggest secret that we’ve ever kept but, we’re so excited to welcome Baby B this fall,” they wrote.

In the past, Liz’s parents Trent and Amber Johnston had expressed reservations about Liz’s relationship with Brice. But now, they are enthusiastically stepping into their new role as first-time grandparents.

“We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!” they captioned an Instagram photo of their new granddaughter. “#officiallylolliandboppa”

Fellow TLC star Tori Roloff congratulates Liz and Brice

Once Liz and Brice shared their happy news, congratulations rolled in. Among those sharing well wishes with the couples was fellow TLC personality Tori Roloff.

“She is so perfect!! Congrats friends!!” the Little People, Big World star wrote.

Liz’s sister (and fellow 7 Little Johnstons star) Anna Johnston was thrilled with the new member of the Johnston family.

“First we were the best sisters @emma.lee.johnston now we’re going to be the best aunts,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Liz and Anna’s younger sister Emma Johnston is eager to step into the role of aunt.

“Adding another girl to the family, and my niece happens to be the cutest,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself cradling her new niece. “We have been waiting a long time for her, but she has the best parents in the world. We love you so much, Liz & Brice. Y’all are going to be awesome parents to Leighton. I am looking forward to the new adventures ahead. Officially an Aunt Em.”

7 Little Johnstons Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Max and discovery+.

