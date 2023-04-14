7 Pasta Dishes from ‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond That Just Make It Feel Like Spring

As the winter season draws to a close, fans of Ree Drummond need not say goodbye to their beloved comfort food, pasta. The renowned chef and television personality has shared a variety of mouth-watering pasta dishes that are sure to satisfy any craving, regardless of the season.

With spring finally upon us, here are 7 pasta dishes from the Pioneer Woman star that are perfect for the warmer weather.

‘The Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ree Drummond’s Chicken Primavera

Looking for a new pasta dish to try out? Consider Drummond’s chicken primavera, a delightful recipe that features tender pieces of chicken, fresh spring veggies, pasta, herbs, and parmesan cheese.

To prepare this dish, cook chicken in a spacious Dutch oven, followed by pasta and vegetables in the same pot. Cook hardy vegetables, of your choice, first to blanch, adding tender greens like spinach toward the end.

Springtime Greek Pasta Salad

Pioneer Woman’s new twist on the beloved Greek salad combines the classic dish with bowtie pasta. Brimming with fresh vegetables, salty olives, aromatic herbs, and tangy feta cheese, it’s perfect for potlucks or as a spring dinner.

Start by boiling the pasta and letting it cool. Then create a dressing by whisking olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and dried oregano.

With the pasta, mix in veggies, herbs and dressing. Finally, top off with crumbled feta cheese for added flavor.

‘Pioneer Woman’s’ Shrimp Pesto Pasta

This shrimp and asparagus pesto spaghetti recipe is great if you are short on time but still want something incredibly delicious.

Simply cook the spaghetti, sauté the asparagus and seasoned shrimp, and toss with homemade pesto and some of the reserved cooking water.

Finish it off with a sprinkle of parmesan cheese, and you’ll have a delicious and satisfying meal that’s perfect for any night of the week.

Creamy Pasta Primavera

Indulge in a decadent pasta dish that’s bursting with flavor with Drummond’s creamy asparagus and snap pea pasta recipe.

Melt butter in a skillet, then cook shallots and garlic until soft and aromatic. Pour in wine and half-and-half, followed by heavy cream and pecorino.

In a separate pot, boil the pasta and veggies, then add to the sauce with parsley and mint. Serve with a sprinkle of extra cheese for added indulgence.

Ree Drummond’s Baked Spinach Ravioli with Pesto Cream Sauce

The Pioneer Woman’s baked spinach ravioli with pesto cream sauce is a great alternative to classic ravioli.

Boil the ravioli in salted water, then toss with spinach in a baking dish. Whip up a creamy pesto sauce by melting butter, whisking in flour and half-and-half, and adding pesto.

Pour the sauce over the ravioli, sprinkle with cheese, and bake until bubbly and golden. You can also use any type of ravioli to jazz things up.

Dill Pickle Pasta Salad

This delicious dill pickle pasta salad is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. With tangy pickle flavors and a creamy dressing made with mayonnaise and sour cream, this side dish is the perfect complement to any barbecue sandwich or rib recipe.

Simply cook the pasta, toss it with pickles, cheese, and dill, and coat it with the delicious dressing. Let it chill in the fridge for at least an hour before serving, and garnish with extra pickles and dill for added flavor.

Spring Shrimp Scampi

This classic shrimp and pasta dish has been a favorite for decades. With a delicious blend of garlic, lemon, shrimp, and butter, this recipe is sure to impress.

Start by boiling the pasta and tossing it with sautéed onions, garlic, and seasoned shrimp. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Top with Parmesan and parsley, and serve for a delicious and satisfying meal that’s perfect for any night of the week.

New episodes of The Pioneer Woman air Saturdays on Food Network.