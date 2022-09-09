Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, take a look back at her reign. Ahead, check out photos from every decade of her reign starting with her coronation and ending with the landmark 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign in photos: 1953 coronation

Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when her father, King George VI, died. However, she wasn’t formally crowned until more than a year after the king’s death.

On June 2, 1953, Queen Elizabeth officially became the leader of the monarchy at the age of 25. Despite being steeped in tradition, the queen’s coronation also made a nod to the future. It marked the first major international event to be broadcast on TV.

However, Queen Elizabeth didn’t want cameras there. She reportedly agreed to it under the condition there be no close-ups of her face.

Queen Elizabeth meets John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1961

Prince Philip, Jacqueline Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth, and John F. Kennedy | Photoquest/Getty Images

Nearly a decade into the queen’s reign, she and her late husband, Prince Philip, got a visit from President John F. Kennedy and then-First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

They met — and posed for photos — during a highly anticipated visit to Buckingham Palace. The queen and Kennedy Onassis reportedly didn’t get along.

Years later, the visit became the subject of a season 2 episode of Netflix’s The Crown.

Queen Elizabeth travels with pets in the 1970s

Queen Elizabeth | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Photos from Queen Elizabeth’s reign wouldn’t be complete without a snapshot of the monarch and her beloved dogs. Over the years she’s been photographed with her dogs. In this image, taken in 1974, she can be seen with three of her pooches as she arrives in Scotland to head to Balmoral.

The queen’s said to have a “dog room” to accommodate her canine companions, most of whom have been corgis. The pooches have also been known to chase away palace staff on occasion.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign: 1985 photo-op with prime ministers

Queen Elizabeth and prime ministers | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The queen’s famously seen a number of U.K. prime ministers during her reign. In 1985, she met with former prime ministers as well as then-prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, for a memorable photo-op.

The queen’s working relationships with prime ministers have also played out on The Crown with Gillian Anderson as Thatcher and John Lithgow as Winston Churchill to name a few.

Reign in photos: 1992’s ‘Annus Horribilis’

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Edward | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

1992 wasn’t what Queen Elizabeth would describe as a good year of her reign. In fact, she referred to it as her “annus horribilis” or “horrible year.” Royal marriages ended. And, perhaps most notably, a fire broke out at Windsor Castle. According to the Royal Collection Trust, 115 rooms were destroyed.

Queen Elizabeth shares a laugh with Prince William and Prince Harry in the 2000s

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

More than a decade after her “annus horribilis,” the queen smiled alongside her grandsons Princes William and Harry. They stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, or the monarch’s official birthday parade, in 2003.

Queen Elizabeth’s reign in photos: visiting an art installation in 2014

Queen Elizabeth | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The queen stepped out in October 2014 for a visit to the Tower of London. There she walked through an art installation featuring poppies representing British and Colonia fatalities during World War I.

Queen Elizabeth marks her 70-year reign with balcony photo-ops in 2022

Queen Elizabeth | Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images

June 2022 marked a history-making 70 years on the throne for Queen Elizabeth. It involved four days of celebration known as Platinum Jubilee weekend. The queen stood on the balcony with working royals to kick off the festivities. Finally, to close out the weekend she made an unexpected balcony appearance.

