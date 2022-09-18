’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’: Kimberly Menzies Has Launched a Body Splash That Pays Homage to Her Sojaboy Nickname

There have been a lot of controversial couples featured on the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé, but few raised more eyebrows than Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. The couple with the 18-year age gap was first introduced to viewers in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and went on to get featured in other TLC shows, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Kimberly Menzies and Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar | TLC

While there have been many critics of the outspoken pair, Menzies and Umar have remained in the spotlight – and recently, Menzies ventured into the merchandising space with a brand-new body splash that was released in partnership with a beauty brand.

Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar were featured on Season 5 of ’90 Day Fiancé’

When fans first met Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar, Umar was in a relationship with another woman. In Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Umar was married to Lisa Hamme, but even as Umar and Hamme were working out the kinks in their seemingly-toxic relationship, Umar was embarking on a romance with his new girlfriend Menzies.

The couple went on to explore their new relationship on the TLC network, all the while dealing with cheating allegations and problems with intimacy. Many viewers were quick to call out the issues that they saw with the couple, with many slamming their age gap and the seeming power imbalance between the two.

To this day, however, Menzies and Umar are rumored to still be together, going live on social media in March 2022 to talk about their relationship directly with fans.

Kimberly Menzies recently launched a body splash

In the wake of her new reality TV stardom, Menzies has launched an exciting collaboration. In late August, she partnered with the beauty brand Beauty Kitchen Junkie to launch her own signature body splash, Super Blossom by Kimballly.

The name of the body splash pays subtle tribute to the nickname that Umar gave her and is exclusively available on the Beauty Kitchen Junkie website. Menzies took to Instagram to announce the product’s release, noting “Super Blossom by Kimballly! My body splash launched today and I am so excited! It smells wonderful and hydrates your skin! Order yours today!”

The body splash is a floral fragrance with aquatic, sweet notes, making it a good option for any fan who appreciates a fresh scent. It looks as though there might be more products coming to the collection as well, including lotion and body wash products, since the Instagram announcement post from Beauty Kitchen Junkie indicated that the body splash was the first in a “brand new collection” by Menzies.

’90 Day Fiancé’ stars have used the show to launch into other opportunities

Menzies isn’t the only 90 Day Fiancé star who has used their platform to launch a business. According to Screen Rant, cast member Molly Hopkins went on to start her own lingerie company, while Rose Vega, whose relationship with Big Ed caused a stir on reality television, became a model and, most surprisingly of all, used her newfound fame to launch a grocery store in her hometown in the Philippines.

Most notoriously of all, series star Stephanie Matto embarked on two controversial business ventures, including selling her farts in jars and launching her own adult content site called Unfiltrd. The site has become very popular with other reality stars, with people like Larissa Lima and Stephanie Davison joining the platform in the months after its launch.

