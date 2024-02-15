Is Michael finally coming to the U.S.? He gets his spousal visa interview in the new season of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi might finally be on the verge of starting their life together in the U.S. The 90 Day Fiancé couple wed in January 2020 in his home country of Nigeria. Yet they’ve spent most of their married life apart because Michael has been unable to obtain a visa that would allow him to join his wife in the United States.

Now, it sounds like the stars have aligned for the pair. Angela and Michael will return for another installment of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 follows them as Michael prepares for a make-or-break spousal visa interview.

Michael and Angela prepare for his visa interview

Michael, 35, and Angela, 57, have endured plenty of ups and downs since they connected in 2018. Aside from Michael’s visa woes, they’ve struggled to navigate their 22-year age gap and Michael’s infidelity with another American woman. When the couple appeared on 2023’s 90 Day: The Last Resort (which Michael attended virtually), Angela came to the retreat armed with divorce papers. However, rather than splitting up, the couple ended up reaffirming their commitment to each other.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8, Michael and Angela learn that he’s finally landed a coveted spousal visa interview after years of delays. She travels to Africa to prepare for the momentous event. But as Angela makes a series of unsettling discoveries, she begins to have serious doubts about her marriage that could result in her backing out of the plan to bring Michael to Georgia.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ trailer: Angela says ‘it’s over’ if Michael’s visa gets denied

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Michael and Angela as they wait to learn whether he’s been approved to come to the U.S.

“We’ve waited three years for the spousal visa interview,” Michael says in a trailer for the new season.

“This is the most important day of our lives,” Angela says. “I need to get my man home to America.”

If Michael is unable to legally move to the U.S. to be with Angela, she might decide it’s time to move on.

“Did he get it or did he not get it? If the visa is denied, it’s over,” she adds.

Last year, Angela told ET that while she might be able to get past Michael’s cheating, she didn’t see a future for them if he couldn’t move to the United States.

“[I]f he don’t get this visa, I think it’s just best I let him go and let him make his own family over there, you know?” she said. “God knows I’m not gonna live in Nigeria. I’m a spoiled American … If this doesn’t work, that’s our last thing.”

Will Michael and Angela stay together, or is their marriage on its last legs? Find out when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.