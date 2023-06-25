'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 follows seven Americans who've given up all they know to move to another country for love.

Another group of people is risking it all for love. On July 10, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way returns for season 5 on TLC. It follows seven Americans who plan to give up everything they know to follow their heart and marry the person of their dreams. But will they find happiness or heartbreak as they leave behind their families, homes, careers, and more in an attempt to find love?

Brandan and Mary

Brandan and Mary, both 23, have never met in person, but they spend every possible moment on video calls with each other. Their relationship is intense and all-consuming, which concerns their friends and loved ones.

“I’ll be damned if I watch my son ruin his life over this girl he’s never met,” Brandan’s mother says in a teaser for the new season (via YouTube).

Their families might be worried, but for Brandan and Mary, not being together is no longer an option. He’s invested everything he has in a plan to move from Oregon to the Philippines, where Mary lives. At this point, there’s no turning back. But Brandan is in for a rude awakening before he even leaves the U.S.

Holly and Wayne

Holly, 44, is a fairytale-obsessed barber from Utah. She met Wayne, 40, who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg, on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. Now, she plans to move from the U.S. to South Africa to be with her man. Her friends and family are worried about her safety, especially considering that Wayne’s home has been broken into three times. Another source of stress? Holly and Wayne will be getting married just a little over a week after she arrives in South Africa.

Tejaswi and Kimberly

Kimberly, a 30-year-old from Alabama, had a pretty unconventional first meeting with her boyfriend, the 33-year-old Tejaswi (aka TJ).

“I am clairvoyant, and I met my fiancé in a dream,” she explains in the teaser. “Now, I’m moving to India 10 days before my wedding.”

Kimberly believes she’s found the love of her life, but does she eally know what’s she’s getting into? TJ is planning a huge Indian wedding for himself and his fiancé, and she’s frustrated that she doesn’t have much input when it comes to her big day. And that isn’t the couples’ only issue. Kim’s about to give up her independent lifestyle to live with TJ’s traditional family, and he hasn’t fully prepared her for what to expect.

Kirsten and Julio

Julia, 27, a DJ in New York, first encountered Kirsten, 24, on his Instagram explore page. He was instantly mesmerized by her and now plans to move to the Netherlands so that they can be together. However, before that happens, Kirsten is coming to NYC to meet Julio’s mother. When she arrives, she makes a shocking discovery that leads both of them to question whether their relationship has a future.

Sarper and Shekinah

Shekinah,a 41-year-old aesthetician from Los Angeles, met Sarper, 43, during a trip to Turkey. She and the model/personal trainer had instant sexual chemistry and quickly fell in love. But Shekinah’s friends and family fear Sarper is really a playboy and that she’s falling into old patterns of ignoring red flags in a relationship. Once Shekinah arrives in Turkday, Sarper resists her attempts to lay down some ground rules. The more time they spend together, the more they wonder how well they really know each other.

Daniele and Yohan

90 Day fans ment Daniele, 43, and Yohan, 33, during season 4 of The Other Way. Now in the Dominican Republic, the pair are attempting to make a fresh start together. Their plan for the future involves having a baby, buying a house, and starting a business. However, their cultural differences and personality clashes could make it difficult to turn their dreams into reality.

Kenny and Armando

Kenny, 60, and Armando, 34, are this season’s other returning couple. This time, they’re in a new city and newly at odds with each other as a potential move to Mexico City leads to a power struggle in their relationship. As Kenny and Armando look into surrogacy to grow their family, tensions begin to boil over, threatening their relationship.

“We can’t keep pushing it back,” Armando tells his husband. “It’s time to make a decision.”

“You’re making this really hard,” Kenny replies, before walking away from his partner and bursting into tears.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 premieres Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

