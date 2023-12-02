Where do things stand with the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 5 couples? Find out when the multi-part tell-all special kicks off on Dec. 4.

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 tell-all is almost here, and it looks like it’s going to deliver plenty of drama. The multi-part special kicks off on Dec. 4 on TLC and will feature bombshell relationship revelations, cheating allegations, and more. Want to see it all go down? Here’s how to watch the season 5 tell-all.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 5 tell-all Part 1 airs Dec. 4

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 tell-all special kicks off Monday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. It will also be available to stream on Max and discovery+. Most 90 Day tell-alls are split into three parts. Part 2 airs on Dec. 11, and we expect Part 3 to air on Dec. 18.

For the tell-all, host Shaun Robinson sits down with the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast to unpack all the big moments from the latest season and check in on where the couples are now, including Kenny and Armando, Brandan and Mary, Shekinah and Sarper, Kirsten and Julio, Holly and Wayne, Daniele and Yohan, and Kimberly and TJ. Robinson will be joined by several 90 Day alums, including Kalani Faagata and Jenny Slatten, who will share their perspective on everyone’s relationships.

Yohan calls Daniele a ‘manipulator,’ Jenny criticizes Kimberly

Daniele from ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ | 90 Day Fiance via YouTube

A teaser (via People) for the tell-all offers a taste of what to expect when the cast gets together to hash out their issues. Some relationships have broken down entirely, such as Daniele and Yohan’s. At the end of The Other Way Season 5, Yohan walked out on Daniele. Now, she’s accusing him of sleeping with another woman just a month before they got married. He fires back, calling her a “manipulator.”

Meanwhile, Kimberly comes under fire from a 90 Day vet who feels she doesn’t understand the culture she’s marrying into. Kimberly fell for TJ, who is Indian, but clashed with his family who expected her to be a “traditional wife.” Jenny, who lives with her husband Sumit Singh in India, feels Kimberly needed an attitude adjustment.

“Respect India or don’t be here,” Jenny says.

“Your opinion doesn’t matter to me, Jenny,” Kimberly replies.

Julio accuses Kirsten of cheating on him

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all will also offer a fresh perspective on Julio’s breakup with Kirsten. He coldly dumped her over Zoom in a scene that made him look like the bad guy. But at the reunion, he shares some information that puts his actions in a new light (via ET).

Fellow cast member Sarper asks Julio if Kirsten cheated on him. Julio asks Kirsten if she wants to respond to Julio’s question. Her response is evasive.

“I have a good friend that I was texting,” she says. “And you didn’t like that.”

“Julio, do you think that Kirsten cheated on you?” Robinson asks.

“I think so,” he replies.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.