"Big" Ed Brown and Liz Woods are among the controversial '90 Day Fiancé' couples who will return for the new spinoff '90 Day: The Last Resort'

Some of 90 Day Fiancé’s most controversial couples are returning to TLC. The upcoming spinoff 90: The Last Resort will follow five familiar pairs from the hit reality series whose relationships have reached a breaking point. They’ll all come together for a unique couples retreat, where they’ll have to face their relationship demons and ultimately decide whether to stay together or break up.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. The full cast hasn’t been revealed, but we do know three of the five couples who will be featured.

‘Big’ Ed Brown and Liz Woods

“Big” Ed Brown has been part of the 90 Day universe for a long time. Viewers first met him on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4, when he was engaged to Rosemarie, who was from the Philippines. That relationship didn’t work out. But Ed didn’t give up on the idea of finding love. He thought he had found it with his friend Liz Woods on 90 Day: The Single Life. However, a nearly three-decade age gap was a stumbling block.

“Big” Ed and Liz’s relationship was a rollercoaster. They broke up and made up multiple times, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? At the season 7 tell-all, which aired earlier in 2023, it seemed like they were done for good. But they’ve since reunited. Will their time at the resort help this chaotic couple work through their issues? Or will they decide to go their separate ways?

Angela Deem and Michael ​​Ilesanmi

Fans first met Angela Deem and Michael ​​Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 2. Angela, who is from Georgia, met Michael, who is from Nigeria, when he messaged her on social media. Soon, she’d fallen for Michael, who was two decades her junior, and they got engaged. But this couple faced plenty of roadblocks, from cultural differences to their desire to have kids (even though Angela was unable to conceive).

Still, Angela and Michael decided to tie the knot. But difficulties with his spousal visa meant they were still thousands of miles apart. Lack of trust and cheating allegations took their toll, and in early 2023, they announced they were divorcing. Not long after, they reconciled. However, it’s unclear if this couple can last. Will their time on The Last Resort help them figure out what the future holds for them?

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya

We met Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya in 90 Day Fiancé Season 8. Jovi, who grew up in Louisiana, connected with Yara, who is from Ukraine, while traveling. Soon, Yara had packed up her life and moved to New Orleans to be with Jovi. Then, she discovered she was pregnant.

Jovi and Yara got married and welcomed their daughter Mylah. But was it too much, too fast? The couple was dealing with the stress of becoming parents, Jovi’s constant work travel, and Yara’s desire to return to Europe where she could be closer to her friends and family. Now, they’re giving themselves one more chance to work out their issues or split up for good.

