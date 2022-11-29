A ‘And Just Like That…’ Executive Producer May Have Revealed When Filming on Season 2 Will Wrap

And Just Like That… season 2 is in production and has been for over a month. Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York returned to the streets of New York City in late September. Since then, fans have been allowed to keep up to date with the filming process via Instagram. The official And Just Like That… Instagram has been offering up some truly fun content to keep fans interested. If you dig a little deeper, more information can be gleaned. An executive producer on the series might have subtly revealed roughly when production should be completed.

The ‘And Just Like That…’ cast has completed 37 of 99 planned filming days, according to an executive producer

John Melfi, an executive producer for And Just Like That…, has been documenting his work on the series since the beginning. While Melfi’s Instagram page is not completely dedicated to his work on the series, occasionally, he shares a snapshot from the set. In his most recent post, in honor of Thanksgiving, the EP might have subtly revealed roughly when the cast will wrap up filming on the reboot’s sophomore season.

On Nov. 23, Melfi shared a picture of himself with Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. In the caption, Melfi noted they were on day 37 of 99, clearly referencing the number of filming days planned for the show’s second season. That means the cast and crew are rapidly approaching the halfway point. Filming began, based on a photo from Sarah Jessica Parker’s Instagram account, on Sept. 21.

According to Melfi, season 1 of And Just Like That… consisted of 105 filming days. The cast began filming on Jul. 8 and wrapped up filming on Dec. 5. And Just Like That… season 1 premiered on Dec. 9, 2021. Based on the previous schedule, one can theorize that the cast should finish filming season 2 in early March if all things are equal.

While Melfi’s post gives fans a general idea of how far along in filming the second season of the series is, no official release date has been announced. That is no big surprise, though.

While HBO Max announced the reboot in early 2021, the streaming platform remained tight-lipped about official release dates. HBO waited until the second week of November 2021 to reveal the first season would premiere in December 2021. The reveal was coupled with a full trailer for the show.

If HBO follows the same schedule, fans will likely see a trailer just a few weeks before the release date of season 2. But when exactly is that release date? HBO is staying quiet, but Michael Patrick King, the famed showrunner, is not.

He told Variety that season 2 will likely find its way onto the streaming platform in the summer of 2023. King’s timelines have been pretty accurate thus far, so it sounds like And Just Like That… fans won’t be reconnecting with Carrie Bradshaw for a little while.