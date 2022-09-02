A ‘Big Brother 24’ Fan Theory on the Edit of Kyle’s Eviction Episode

Big Brother episodes slice and dice footage from the house. Fans have a theory about why Kyle Capener’s last week in the house was edited the way it was.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for the Big Brother 24 episode on Sept. 1, 2022.]

‘Big Brother 24’ showed Kyle getting called in for his actions

The Aug. 31 episode showed Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes making a move against Kyle by outing his suspicion that all of the people of color were working together. The episode ended with Kyle upset and going to the diary room.

The Sept. 1 episode started with Kyle talking to Brittany and denying he ever mentioned The Cookout, which isn’t true. Later Matt “Turner,” asked if they should have a house meeting, and they did.

Kyle started explaining his reasoning for his theory. He also tried to shift the blame on Michael and Brittany for not talking to him about how this theory made him look. However, Brittany correctly brought up that she talked to him privately, and he continued.

In the end, Kyle apologized and agreed he was leaving this week. Other houseguests talked a lot about growing together and loving Kyle. He also got the last word when he was evicted.

Fans think Kyle got a deal for his kind ‘Big Brother 24’ edit

Some Reddit fans aren’t buying how the episode was edited. They think there is a reason why it put Kyle in a redeeming light over other houseguests.

One fan commented, “the way michael & brittany are getting a much worse edit than kyle is honestly unexpected… especially when they’re the ones that are staying in the house.”

“Maybe production is mad at them since they could’ve swept it under the rug if Michael and Brittany didn’t bring it up this week,” someone else replied.

“Production really seems to like Kyle,” a third fan added.

“I have a theory that this was part of Kyle’s deal to stay and not self evict. Give him a decent edit for the casuals (and honestly the rest of us since feeds were down),” someone theorized.

This theory relates to how Kyle told Alyssa Snider that he’d leave the game if he’s accused of racist gameplay. He went into the diary room and didn’t come out again for hours.

“Yes! This is my exact theory too!” another fan agreed.

“I mean…this is wild,” one fan claimed. “It’s almost like they want Kyle AFP votes.”

Some fans believe the house meeting was ‘watered down’

Fans of the live feeds didn’t get to watch the house meeting for themselves. But they did hear some houseguests talk about it. They think we got a very cleaned-up version of the meeting.

“Taylor said Kyle and Brittany were screaming. And Terrance apologized for being aggressive. Yeah we got watered down versions,” one Reddit fan commented.

“We are gonna be missing so much… Like Kyle admitting it was about race and Terrance still wanting to get Taylor out… So so much happened. Wish this was the 2 hour episode,” someone else wrote.

In the end, the house is going into the new week without Kyle. Fans will have to wait to see if anything from the meeting is brought up again.​​

