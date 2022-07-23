A Duggar Family Member Claims ‘Pretty Much’ Everybody Congratulated Derick and Jill Dillard on the Arrival of Frederick Dillard

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard are officially the parents of three boys. Jill and Derick, who are largely estranged from the rest of the Duggar clan, announced the arrival of their third son, Frederick Dillard, in early July. While the family announced their son’s birth via social media, Duggar family followers quickly noticed that none of Jill’s siblings appeared to offer her a public congratulations. The Duggar family’s newest member, Hannah Wissmann, recently tried to set the story straight. The newlywed messaged a prolific Duggar Snark community moderator to claim “pretty much everyone” privately congratulated Derick and Jill.

Derick and Jill Dillard welcomed their son Federick on July 7

Derick and Jill’s third son was born on July 7, 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy in February, just a few months after revealing they had suffered a miscarriage in 2021. Frederick Dillard joins brothers Israel Dillard and Samuel Dillard.

Frederick’s birth has capped off an eventful year for the Dillard family. In 2022 Derick passed his bar exam. He also landed his first legal job, and the Dillard family moved from their Lowell, Arkansas, home. Their new abode is closer to Derick’s workplace in Oklahoma.

Hannah Wissmann responded to speculation about the family’s silence on the youngster’s birth

A lot has changed for the Dillards in recent months, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is the Duggar family’s hands-off approach to Jill Dillard and her family. The Duggars rarely, if ever, acknowledge Jill, her family, or their accomplishments. At least, they don’t do so publicly.

Hannah Wissmann claims there is plenty of communication between Jill and her siblings; it’s just not public. After Duggar Family News: Life is Not All Pickles and Hairspray, a Duggar snark community, posted about the family not publicly acknowledging Frederick’s birth, Hannah slipped into their direct messages. In a message to the community’s moderator, Hannah claimed “pretty much everyone” congratulated Jill and Derick on the birth of their son. She went on to explain that it was just through private texts.

Hannah’s wording is certainly interesting. The newest Duggar in-law said “pretty much everyone” congratulated them, which likely means there were some family members who didn’t acknowledge the latest Duggar baby. Who that could be remains unclear.

Hannah isn’t the first one to come out in defense of the infamous family

Hannah might be the latest Duggar family member to clap back at negative speculation, but she isn’t the first. In fact, she isn’t the first family member to comment on speculation about Jill Dillard’s separation from the rest of the Duggars in the last month or so.

Jessa Seewald, Jill’s sister, took to Instagram a couple of weeks back to clap back at fans who questioned why the Duggars didn’t appear to be on hand for Jill’s baby shower. Jessa insisted that she was there but wasn’t photographed. She went on to call out family followers for speculating on family tensions that she insists don’t exist. The drama went down on Amy Duggar King’s Instagram feed. Amy, the family’s rebellious cousin, hosted the event.

Jessa insisted she was at the event, but she subtly confirmed that she might have been the only Duggar family member who did attend. Sister, Joy-Anna Forsyth, who Jill was largely tasked with taking care of as a child, was on a trip out of state when the baby shower went down. Jill’s mother, Michelle Duggar, was also photographed out of state. Jinger Vuolo lives in California. Jana Duggar nor the younger Duggar girls appeared to be on hand. Jessa didn’t mention any other family member’s attendance but claimed everyone is “busy.”

