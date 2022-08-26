‘A League of Their Own’ Showrunner Says the ‘Queer History’ of Women’s Professional Baseball Was ‘Meticulously Researched’

A League of Their Own is the latest TV show to start as a modern-day remake of a classic piece of pop culture. And fans have been buzzing about it for months. Now that the show has arrived, the prevalence of LGBTQ themes in the new Prime Video has generated fresh commentary.

Most are praising the series for its innovative refresh that keeps enough nostalgic hints of the original film in place. But some take issue with the LGBTQ storylines infused into the plot. Showrunner Will Graham recently took these naysayers to task. Had the show tried too hard to be “woke”? Not at all, Graham explained. In fact, it touched upon the league’s history more accurately than ever before.

(L-R): D’Arcy Carden, Kelly McCormack, and Abbi Jacobson in ‘A League of Their Own’ | Anne Marie Fox/Prime Video

In 1992, A League of Their Own followed two sisters as they became some of the first women in American baseball, a historical endeavor undertaken during the WWII-sparked shortage of male players. Based on actual historical events, the fictionalized version starred Geena Davis as star player Dottie alongside her gawkier sister Kit (Lori Petty). Coached by the reluctant and often-profane Jimmy Dugan (Tom Hanks), the team wound its way into America’s pop culture lore as a truly classic film.

Three decades later, the Amazon original series by the same name traverses familiar territory with a fresh take. The setting is still the baseball fields of America during WWII. And the show similarly tackles historical events through a lens of comedy and interpersonal drama. The focus has shifted, however. Instead, viewers are brought a new cast of characters played by Carson Shaw, D’Arcy Carden, and Chante Adams, among others.

The storylines in ‘A League of Their Own’ have garnered praise and jeers

This article is a great starting place for understanding the queer history of the league, much of which is still hidden. https://t.co/f6mTLLL5Ad — Will Graham (@WillWGraham) August 17, 2022

Also refreshed in this new version? A focus on lesbian characters and their stories. Many praised the inclusion of these diverse storylines. But others took issue with the approach and called it out as inaccurate.

That’s when showrunner Will Graham stepped up to the plate. Graham made it clear that the research behind the queer stories in the show was thorough and fastidious. He took to Twitter to share a host of pictures, articles, and details that demonstrate the historical accuracy behind the show’s narrative choices.

“Every aspect of this show was meticulously researched,” Graham wrote. “What we’re showing here isn’t a revision of the story, it’s not woke, it’s not adding anything for contemporary audiences.”

Among these tidbits, Graham included an article titled “The Hidden Queer History Behind ‘A League of Their Own.'” It details the path of American women’s baseball and the steps that were taken to keep players out of the game. Girls with short hair were often sent home from spring training for failing to live up to the demand “Play like a man, look like a lady.”

The article also criticizes the original film for leaving out an important part of this history. “By not including a gay character’s story in ‘A League of Their Own,’ the film does to the history of the league what the owners tried to do its existence — erase lesbians from the narrative.”

It’s an erasure the series does not repeat.

Many fans praise the inclusion of queer stories in ‘A League of Their Own’

For the majority of her life, sports legend 95-year old @AAGPBL player, Maybelle Blair felt like she had to hide her authentic self. Today she came out publicly for the first time. We couldn't be happier for her, and continue to push for love and acceptance on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/BEaCisO2RH — A League of Their Own (@LeagueOnPrime) June 14, 2022

The importance of telling a more complete history of women’s baseball in America was underscored by the recent revelation from Maybelle Blair. A real-life former baseball player, Blair inspired the original film’s character, Mae (played by Madonna).

Tired of having to hide who she was from the world, Blair came out late in life. She doesn’t, however, hold any ill will toward the original storytellers who didn’t include her sexuality. Speaking with The Advocate, she explained that “it was way too early for anybody to accept anything, including myself.”

The tide has clearly shifted. Many fans praise this updated version that puts the full history back into the story.

RELATED: Tom Hanks: ‘League of Their Own’ Character Had to Be Unapealling Romantically