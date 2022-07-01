‘A Million Little Things’: All 4 Seasons Ranked, Worst to Best

ABC’s A Million Little Things finally snagged a season 5 renewal, but it’s rumored to be the final installment. It doesn’t return until early 2023, so in the meantime, we’ve ranked the last four seasons. The ABC drama began with a suicide and a mystery, but the later episodes changed course. We used IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, TV ratings, and fans’ opinions to rank each season from worst to best.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 tackled COVID-19 and social unrest

Of all four seasons of A Million Little Things, season 3 is the least popular with fans. It received the lowest ratings for the episodes that featured protests and masks on IMDb. The introduction of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement did not sit well with some viewers, but others liked how they included real-life events. One main character, Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak), ended up in France, missing almost all of the episodes, confusing some fans.

“The beginning can be really profound and emotional at times,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “The show does get into more soapy territory as it continues but there are plot twists and character developments that I genuinely appreciate.”

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5 Return Date & Everything We Know

Season 4 got better but didn’t recreate the early seasons

The IMDb ratings for A Million Little Things Season 4 are mostly better than the season 3 episode ratings. However, 3 and 4 are not as solid as the series’ first two installments. Some fans loved Darcy (Floriana Lima) and hated that she left the show. Others rejoiced when Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) finally rekindled their romance.

“While I’m still interested in the show, it’s not as good as it was in the first couple of seasons,” another viewer wrote on Reddit. “I’d like to see it come to a satisfying conclusion rather than get canceled on a cliffhanger.”

‘A Million Little Things’: Melora Hardin and Allison Miller | ABC/Darko Sikman

Season 2 found its footing and a new storyline after Jon Dixon

After A Million Little Things Season 1 wrapped up the Jon Dixon storyline, fans wondered how the show could continue. However, the writers pulled it off. They mentioned Jon a little less and moved forward with their lives, with his death as a driving force. Each character developed their storyline, but there was always something interwoven to look forward to. The finale ended with a massive cliffhanger; a truck struck Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli). Viewers left the finale begging for more episodes to determine if he would live or die.

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’ Renewed For Season 5; Most Likely the Final Season

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 1 is the fan-favorite that drew everyone into the show

Many fans believe nothing will compare to A Million Little Things Season 1. Some viewers liked the mystery of Barbara Morgan. Others connected with the emotional pull of the friend group coping with Jon’s death. It told a profound story that culminated in the highest-rated finale. According to Rotten Tomatoes, season 1 has an 86% approval rating from fans, the highest of all four.

A Million Little Things Season 5 returns sometime in the winter of 2023 for a midseason premiere date. The first four installments are currently available for streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4: 2 Cast Members Who Left in 2021 and 2 We Could See More of in 2022