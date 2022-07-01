‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5: 5 Burning Questions Fans Have Going Into the New Season

Although it’s a long wait until A Million Little Things Season 5 returns to ABC, viewers know what questions they need to be answered. There was a massive cliffhanger in the season 4 finale, and fans hope things are revealed in the season 5 premiere. Take a look at the five main burning questions we have going into A Million Little Things Season 5.

Will Delilah return in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5?

Delilah Dixon (Stephanie Szostak) appeared in the A Million Little Things Season 4 premiere. However, after that episode, she spent the entire season in France. She told her friends and family that it was too hard to remain in the house after her husband died. Jon Dixon (Ron Livingston) died by suicide in season 1 episode 1. There’s no storyline for Delilah in the show right now, but creator DJ Nash teased her return for season 5.

“We’re also excited to hopefully have Delilah return for a few episodes,” Nash told Deadline. “Stephanie has said she would love to come back, and we’ve missed her. So we’re excited to see the next chapter in that story.”

Will Rome and Regina confront Gary about the return of his cancer?

In the last few minutes of the A Million Little Things Season 4 finale, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) accidentally discover that Gary’s cancer has returned. Gary lied to his friends because of the way they all reacted when they thought it was back. What will Rome and Regina do with this information? Will they confront Gary? Will he tell the rest of the friend group about his cancer? They all likely find out and support him through his chemotherapy, but we will have to wait until season 5 returns.

Will Gary meet him and Maggie’s baby?

Once everyone finds out in a Million Little Things Season 5 that Gary’s cancer is back, the larger question becomes how long he will live. Although it sounds awful to see Gary die in the show, it could be the creator’s endgame plan for the series finale. He has to meet his baby at least, though, right?

Will Anna Benoit return in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 5?

In the season 4 finale, viewers found out that the night Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds) died, Anna went to Peter’s house and confronted him about the girls he hurt. When Peter apologized and went to hug Anna, she pushed him. He fell down the stairs, and she left while Peter was still alive at the bottom of the staircase. In the A Million Little Things Season 4 finale, Anna reveals the truth to Eddie and the police. Detective Craig Saunders (Brian Markinson) arrived at Eddie’s apartment and arrested Anna. Will she return for season 5? Or is that the end of the storyline with Anna?

‘A Million Little Things’: David Giuntoli and Erin Karpluk | ABC

Are Katherine and Greta Strobe endgame now?

In happier news, in the A Million Little Things Season 4 finale, Katherine and Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito) reunited. They professed their love for each other, and even Katherine’s mother gave her blessing. It looks like the couple could be endgame, but we’ll have to wait until season 5 returns to find out how they’re doing.

A Million Little Things Season 5 returns sometime in the winter of 2023 for a midseason premiere date. The first four seasons are currently available for streaming on Hulu.

