‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’: Cast, When to Watch, and More

The Waltons are back on TV. After last year’s movie The Waltons: Homecoming, the beloved family returns with a new holiday special airing on The CW: A Waltons Thanksgiving.

‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ airs Sunday, Nov. 20

Grab your loved ones ❤️ A new holiday special, #AWaltonsThanksgiving, premieres in one week on The CW! pic.twitter.com/NF2xej8zBX — The CW (@TheCW) November 13, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’: Richard Thomas Gave Logan Shroyer 1 Piece of Advice About Playing John Boy

A Waltons Thanksgiving airs Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The 2-hour made-for-TV movie follows the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934.

It’s the height of the Depression, and everyone is feeling the effects of the economic crisis. But patriarch John Walton has managed to provide for his family through his farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin sisters. With the holiday approaching, the whole family is looking forward to the annual Harvest Festival Fair, with its carnival rides, talent shows, and pie contests.

Every member of the Walton family is on a journey this Thanksgiving, including John-Boy, who learns what it means to take responsibility, and Mary Ellen, who comes to understand patience and collaboration. Even Grandma learns a lesson when she finds that winning can be complicated. Meanwhile, Olivia is there to share her healing heart with everyone. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is transformed in ways they could never have imagined.

‘The Waltons: Homecoming’ cast members return for the new movie

Another beautiful portrayal of Olivia Walton. A new holiday special, #AWaltonsThanksgiving, premieres Sunday at 8/7c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/MChnrSyLDz — The CW (@TheCW) November 15, 2022

A Waltons Thanksgiving reunites most of the same cast from 2021’s The Waltons: Homecoming, with one major exception. Teddy Sears is taking over the role of John Walton from Firefly Lane star Ben Lawson. Returning actors include Bellamy Young as Olivia Walton, Rebecca Koon as Grandma, Marcelle LeBlance as Mary Ellen Walton, and Logan Shroyer as John-Boy Walton.

The rest of the cast includes Christian Finlayson as Jason Walton, Tatum Matthews as Erin Walton, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob Walton, Callaway Corrick as Elizabeth Walton, and Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton.

Original Waltons cast member Richard Thomas, who played John-Boy Walton on the first seven seasons of the CBS show, will return to narrate the movie.

Will any other original ‘Waltons’ actors appear in the new movie?

Richard Thomas and Logan Shroyer attend the premiere of ‘A Waltons Thanksgiving’ | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘The Waltons’: Richard Thomas Crashed His Car the Night He Won an Emmy for Playing John-Boy Walton

Aside from Thomas, can fans expect to see any other original Waltons actors in the new movie? No cameos have been announced, but executive producer Sam Haskell previously expressed an interest in getting the show’s surviving cast members involved in future movies.

“I want to bring every original cast member in as a guest star to play a teacher or a nurse or a doctor,” Haskell said ahead of The Waltons Homecoming premiere last year. “Or, I want to integrate the original cast into the series and future movies. Yes, yes, yes.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.