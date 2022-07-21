All A24 Movies Coming to HBO Max in August 2022 – Including ‘Ex-Machina,’ ‘Room’

A24 fans will soon be able to watch an extensive collection of the studio’s movies on HBO Max in August 2022. It leaves out a segment of titles that may interest some audiences, although it allows movie watchers the opportunity to see some of the studio’s older works. Here’s a look at what A24 movies HBO Max subscribers can look forward to exploring, thanks to an output deal that the studios agreed to.

A24 movies coming to HBO Max in August 2022

L-R: Brie Larson as Ma and Jacob Tremblay as Jack | George Kraychyk/A24 Films

The Wrap reported that A24 struck a deal with HBO Max to carry a wide assortment of their titles starting on August 1, 2022. The list includes some of their big titles, such as Ex-Machina, Room, and Enemy. However, it also contains smaller movies, including Laggies and Charles Swan. See below for the full list of titles A24 is bringing to HBO Max:

The Adderall Diaries (2016)

Amy (2015)

Barely Lethal (2015)

The Captive, AKA Queen Of The Night (2014)

Charles Swan (2013)

Dark Places (2015)

The End of the Tour (2015)

Enemy (2014)

Ex-Machina (2015)

Ginger & Rosa (2013)

How to Talk to Girls at Parties (2018)

Laggies (2014)

Lean on Pete (2018)

Life After Beth (2014)

Locke (2014)

Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mojave (2016)

A Most Violent Year (2014)

Obvious Child (2014)

Remember (2016)

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014)

Room (2015)

The Rover (2014)

Slow West (2015)

Son Of A Gun (2015)

The Spectacular Now (2013)

Tusk (2014)

Under the Skin (2014)

A24 movies missing from HBO Max

Unfortunately, A24 fans won’t be able to access their entire catalog on HBO Max. Big hits like Minari, Hereditary, and Midsommar won’t be hitting the platform quite yet. This is likely because the film studio still has existing deals with other television networks and streaming services. Despite their agreement with HBO Max, A24 still has to commit to previous deals. As a result, the studio’s newest movies won’t be included in this particular deal for now.

However, this doesn’t mean that audiences won’t have access to these titles. They are still available on other platforms, including Showtime, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu, with supporting add-ons. Additionally, these titles may differ across regions.

The studio still has a first-look deal with Showtime Networks until November 2022

Variety previously reported that A24 struck a first-look deal with Showtime long before the HBO Max agreement. The announcement stated that the deal covers up to 16 films annually. As a result, A24 titles, including Hereditary, Midsommar, and The Lighthouse, are available through Showtime and their add-on services via Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

The 2019 arrangement lasts until the beginning of November 2022. Afterward, the A24 fans will have to wait to see if they will renew their deal.

It’s possible that after this deal expires, audiences could see some of their favorite A24 titles appear on HBO Max or another competing service or network.

