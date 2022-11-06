Did Aaron Carter Have a Wife? How Many Kids Did He Have?

Aaron Carter is known for his success as a child star in the music industry. As the brother of Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys, the younger Carter had a notable name from the start, and he rose to fame with hit songs like “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It).” Sadly, he died on Nov. 6, 2022. So, did Aaron Carter have a wife, and how many kids did he have? Here’s what to know.

Did Aaron Carter have a wife? Who is Melanie Martin?

Aaron Carter (R) and his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin | Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Aaron Carter didn’t have a wife at the time of his death. But he did have an ex-fiancée, and that’s Melanie Martin. Martin and Carter publically went official as a couple in January 2020. The Sun reports that Martin was from Bulgaria and both a bartender and a lash bar owner outside of making money as an influencer online.

Those who followed Carter remember his first Instagram post with Martin, which seemingly confirmed their relationship. “She loves me she loves me not, she woke me up from napping but I’m not complaining,” he captioned the post. The couple then got engaged in June 2020.

Carter and Martin then announced they were splitting up in late 2021. But, just a week later in December 2021, they appeared to reconcile their relationship, Us Weekly reports. Unfortunately, the romance didn’t last. They broke up again in February 2022. The publication notes that Carter and Martin both filed restraining orders against each other in 2022, but they appeared on good terms again by May 2022.

Did Aaron Carter have kids?

Aaron Carter's death comes just one month shy of his 35th birthday and just two weeks before his and ex Melanie Martin's son Prince turns 1. https://t.co/fe3yCZe37k pic.twitter.com/dp0l077uzP — NECN (@NECN) November 6, 2022

While Aaron Carter didn’t have a wife at the time of his death, he did have one child. Carter and Melanie Martin had a son, Prince Carter, on Nov. 22, 2021. He spoke about becoming a father to Us Weekly at the time.

“It’s all a beautiful blessing because I’ve had a lot of relationships and I started [to] kind of [give] up on love,” he explained. “I was talking about having a family years ago. I [wanted] to be at home and enjoy the love of my life and my child. Now that it’s here, it’s like an epiphany. Every minute now has become so precious and every bit of time that slips by now.”

Before the couple had their son, Martin had a miscarriage. She miscarried their first child in June 2020, Entertainment Tonight reported. “She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions,” Carter said on YouTube “We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal, and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Melanie Martin spoke out about ‘accepting’ the pop star’s death

Aaron Carter (R) and his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin | Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)

RELATED: What Was Aaron Carter’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Aaron Carter’s ex-fiancée is currently processing his death. “We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality,” Melanie Martin stated, according to Page Six. “Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

In addition to the statement, Martin posted a TikTok of herself sobbing in her car over the news. She was also spotted weeping outside Carter’s home. Martin included a photo of her and Carter kissing in her Instagram Stories with the caption, “I can’t breathe.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.