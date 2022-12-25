Aaron Rodgers and Blu of Earth Appear to Have Split as She Takes ‘MVP’ Shot at the Quarterback

It looks like Aaron Rodgers and the woman he was linked to following his split from Shailene Woodley are now over.

Just six months after they were pictured together and sported similar tattoos, the Green Bay Packers quarterback and medicine woman/podcaster Blu of Earth appear to be done. While the details on what went down and when are scarce, Blu didn’t let the relationship go quietly as she seemingly took an “MVP” shot at the NFL‘s reigning Most Valuable Player.

Aaron Rodgers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Rodgers unfollowed Blu on Instagram

Rodgers and Blu were first linked in June 2022, when they were photographed on a trip together. Romance rumors really heated up in July when Rodgers showed off a unique tattoo he got that is very similar to one Blu has.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” Rodgers wrote on Instagram about the ink that closely resembled Blu’s tattoo.

In December though it was reported that Rodgers had unfollowed Blu on Instagram as she was stuck in another country thousands of miles away. But she delivered a message from afar that appeared to be a direct shot at the NFL star.

Aaron Rodgers' Instagram medicine woman girlfriend Blu of Earth reportedly inspired his new tattoo with elements from her own tattoos. This relationship continues to be great content: https://t.co/lRteOei6jZ — OutKick (@Outkick) July 7, 2022

Blu’s ‘MVP’ message from afar

Blu shared a story about being stuck in Peru in the middle of political unrest and trying to make it back to the States. As Outkick noted, in one message from a location within the city of Cusco, Blu “strategically placed her tattoo (the one similar to the quarterback’s) in camera view for all to see.”

She explained: “So we have no idea how long we’re going to be in Cusco (Peru). The airports keep pushing back the dates that we can leave. However, something that I’m really really understanding in a whole completely different way is the power of community and the importance of community and taking care of those that are around us and really showing up in support.

It appears Aaron Rodgers & his alleged girlfriend Blu of Earth are finished. She's stuck in Peru as a revolution is taking place & taking shots at 'MVPs': https://t.co/W84zQQcuvQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 16, 2022

“Not about what is it I can get from this experience, but how can I contribute and when every single person comes from that mindset of what can I contribute to the space then you can truly actually create microclimates of a pockets of fun amidst the chaos and finding the eye of the storm within community. We’ll keep you updated this end. Thank you for all of your prayers for the indigenous people here as they stand up for the revolution.”

But she wasn’t done, Blu then took to her Instagram Stories with the text: “In challenging times like this it’s those who show up in support are the real MVPs.”

Blu did not mention Rodgers’ name but she didn’t need to. Publicly not naming the league’s reigning and four-time MVP after he unfollowed her with a line about “real MVPs” speaks volumes.

Rodgers sparked dating rumors recently with another woman

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watching a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 02, 2022

Rodgers has already sparked relationship rumors with another woman.

For his 39th birthday on Dec. 2, 2022, Rodgers was seen sitting courtside at a Milwaukee Bucks game with the team owner’s daughter Mallory Edens.

But before anyone jumps to conclusions, Rodgers and Edens may not be anything more than friends. They’ve been seen together at Bucks games in the past as Rodgers has a minority stake in the team.