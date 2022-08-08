Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Blu of Earth Reacts After He Talks About ‘Best Day of His Life’ With Danica Patrick

Before getting engaged then calling it quits with Shailene Woodley and dating a woman named Blu of Earth, Aaron Rodgers was in a relationship with Danica Patrick. They split in 2020, but more than two years later the NFL quarterback shared a story about something they did together on a beach in Peru.

Rodgers’ honest admission had some wondering what his current girlfriend, Blu, thought about it. Well, she publicly responded. Here’s more on that and what the Green Bay Packers star experienced on the “best day of his life” with Patrick.

Danica Patrick with Aaron Rodgers at Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series | Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Rodgers shares what he did with Patrick to ‘feel pure love’

During an episode of Onnit founder Aubrey Marcus’ podcast in August, Rodgers spoke about the “best day of his life.” The signal caller revealed the start of his ayahuasca journey began in South America after climbing Mount Machu Picchu and going to “an ayahuasca ceremony” with Patrick.

“I was dating Danica [at the time] and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey, and spirituality is important to her,” Rodgers explained. “We both were finding our way, learning about different things, practicing meditation techniques. So Danica and I planned a trip down to Peru with some friends to go do it.”

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick have officially split after over 2 years together. ? https://t.co/CrqmlrXxUa pic.twitter.com/UngrgxJjhH — E! News (@enews) July 16, 2020

“My intention the first night going in was I want to feel what pure love is. That was my intention and I did. I really did,” Rodgers recalled, adding, “I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors. I came back and the pandemic hit.”

Blu responds to the quarterback’s comments

After Rodgers candidly shared that story about his personal life and past relationship, many fans were wondering what his current girlfriend thought hearing him talk about what he did with his ex-girlfriend.

Internet sleuths link Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo to rumored girlfriend https://t.co/ZbWGibjPMg pic.twitter.com/7SILj2858Q — New York Post (@nypost) July 8, 2022

Blu responded to what the athlete said and is supportive. In fact, she replied to a clip Marcus posted of the podcast on Instagram and called Rodgers’ comments “legendary.”

“Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves,” Blu wrote.

Blu previously addressed rumors that she’s a ‘witch’

Rodgers and Blu were first linked in early June after a photo of them together circulated online. Soon after rumors swirled that she’s a “witch.”

Now maybe they can get to the SB with the help of Blu Of Earth. pic.twitter.com/49WXQawsIE — Gareth Reynolds (@reynoldsgareth) June 16, 2022

Blu directly addressed those reports via her Instagram Stories clarifying: “Ps … My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth. I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

Before Rodgers Blu, who hosts the podcast DeJa Blu, was in a three-year relationship with fellow Know Thyself podcaster André Duqum.

As for Patrick, she moved on after the NFL star with Freshly co-founder Carter Comstock. However, the former NASCAR driver confirmed in March that they split up.

RELATED: Danica Patrick-Aaron Rodgers Split: What Really Went Down