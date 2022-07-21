Aaron Rodgers’ New Girlfriend Appears to Be Taunting His Ex-Shailene Woodley

It wasn’t too long ago that fans were expecting Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley to walk down the aisle. But in February 2022, reports swirled that the couple called off their engagement and broke up. However, they were spotted out together again after Rodgers publicly professed his love for Woodley in an Instagram post. But they couldn’t make round two of their relationship work and decided to end it in April.

The Big Little Lies actor and NFL quarterback seem to have handled their split much differently. While Woodley has tried to stay out of the spotlight recently, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller can’t keep his name out of the headlines and is even rumored to have a new girlfriend already. Now, that woman appears to be trolling Woodley on social media.

(L): Shailene Woodley dressed in a blue blouse, jeans, and tan coat at Paris Fashion Week | Pierre Suu/Getty Images (R): Aaron Rodgers celebrating with his finger in the air after winning a game | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Woodley reportedly took the breakup pretty hard

After their final breakup, Woodley shared a quote by Martín Prechtel on her Instagram Stories about grief.

“Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them. Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses,” she posted.

Us Weekly reported that the Insurgent star took the split harder than Rodgers even though she wasn’t happy anymore.

“Shailene is more upset over the split,” the publication’s source said, adding, “Ultimately, Shailene was not happy in the relationship … Everything was so different during lockdown, and they had been living in their bubble.”

Rodgers appears to have a new girlfriend already

Aaron Rodgers Has A New Girlfriend ‘Blu Of Earth’ Who Claims To Be A Witch https://t.co/os9atxghBw — Pro Sports Extra (@ProSportsExtra) June 8, 2022

In case you haven’t heard Rodgers on the other hand didn’t spend too much time grieving and has reportedly moved on already.

Several media outlets reported that the athlete had a new lady in his life after they were photographed together in early June, less than two months after he and Woodley broke up for the second time. Her name is Blu of Earth (yes, you read that correctly) but she goes by Blu.

She is said to be a medicine woman, an influencer, a motivational speaker, and hosts the podcast DeJa Blu. It looks like things between the pair are somewhat serious too considering that Rodgers got his very first tattoo by an artist Blu uses with a design very similar to one she has.

Blu seems to be trolling Woodley

Here’s where things get really strange.

According to screenshots on Side Action, Rodgers’ new love interest has followed Woodley on Instagram. Not only that but Blu also started liking several of her posts, and now many commenters are accusing her of trolling Woodley for no reason.

We can’t make this stuff up. There really isn’t ever a dull moment in Rodgers’ love life.

