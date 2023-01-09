Aaron Rodgers Once Revealed His Interesting Retirement Plans With Ex-Girlfriend Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But with each year that passes, there’s speculation about when he’ll retire.

Prior to the 2022 season, the Green Bay Packers signal-caller announced that he would be back for another year. Just like his fans though, Rodgers has thought about his future after football and once revealed to his now ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, what he wants to do after he hangs his cleats up for good.

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards together in 2018

What Rodgers told Patrick he wants to do when he’s retired

When he and Patrick were still dating, Rodgers appeared on her Pretty Intense podcast. Patrick, who retired from motorsports in 2018, asked her then-boyfriend what three things he wanted to do once he retires.

He said “skiing and skydiving” were two, and the third was to visit Egypt.

“Before I die, I would like to stand between the paws of the Sphinx,” Rodgers stated.

The athlete added that he had actually been planning a trip to the country for several years.

After Patrick and Rodgers broke up, he said the best day of his life was with her

Rodgers and Patrick split in 2020, but the quarterback admitted that he cherished their time together, describing one day with her as the best of his life. During an episode of Aubrey Marcus’ podcast in August 2022, Rodgers spoke about that day in South America when he and Patrick climbed Mount Machu Picchu and attended “an ayahuasca ceremony” together.

“I was dating Danica [at the time] and that relationship was great for me because she is on her own journey, and spirituality is important to her,” Rodgers explained. “We both were finding our way, learning about different things, practicing meditation techniques. So Danica and I planned a trip down to Peru with some friends.

“My intention the first night going in was I want to feel what pure love is. That was my intention and I did…I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling 100 different hands on my body imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life from what seemed to be my ancestors.”

Following that admission, his rumored girlfriend at the time, Blu of Earth, responded on Instagram to Rodgers’ comments writing: “Changing history and forging the future one courageous truth at a time. Legendary moves.”

Aaron Rodgers and Blu of Earth appear to have split

It appears Aaron Rodgers & his alleged girlfriend Blu of Earth are finished. She's stuck in Peru as a revolution is taking place & taking shots at 'MVPs': https://t.co/W84zQQcuvQ — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 16, 2022

Rodgers and Blu were romanticly linked after a photo of them on a trip together surfaced on social media in June 2022 following his split from Shailene Woodley. But now it appears that the football star and Blu are over.

In December 2022, while she was stuck in Peru, Blu seemed to take a shot at the NFL’s reigning MVP on her Instagram Stories with the text: “In challenging times like this it’s those who show up in support are the real MVPs.”

Rodgers has since been linked to Mallory Edens, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks Wes Edens.