Who Is Aaron Rodgers’ Rumored New Girlfriend, Blu Of Earth?

Just a couple of months after Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley called it quits for good, the NFL quarterback reportedly has a new lady in his life.

Here’s what we know about Rodgers’ rumored girlfriend Blu of Earth.

Blu’s name and occupation

The athlete’s reported new girlfriend, who is known on social media as Blu of Earth, goes by Blu these days. However, her birth name is Charlotte Brereton.

Blu is an artist, an influencer, motivational speaker, and hosts the podcast DeJa Blu. She calls the podcast a “pristine reservoir of consciousness from which people yearning for purity, relief, and love can take a sip.”

Blu also has her own YouTube channel and founded Florescence, which is described as a “modern mystery school for women to reclaim the magical, radically authentic, wise, wild, unapologetic you.”

Rodgers and Blu have similar tattoos

Rodgers’ love life has been in the headlines a lot over the last several months. In February, he and Woodley called off their engagement. Rodgers then professed his love for the Big Little Lies star in a post writing: “Thanks for letting me chase after you … and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

They decided to try and give things another shot but in April broke up for the second time. Less than two months later, the Packers signal-caller was linked to Blu when they were snapped in a photo together. Then in July, Rodgers got his first tattoo.

“There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day,” he captioned the photo of his tattoo on Instagram.

Some fans believe the fresh ink was inspired by Blu who has a similar tattoo designed by the same artist Rodgers used. She posted an image of her tat on Instagram in 2019 and wrote: “An initiation. A return to truth. A stand for unconditional love. A right of passage. A reclaiming of my own body. Thank you to my soul brother @balazsbercsenyi for adorning my vessel with your light.”

Blu responded to rumors that she’s a ‘witch’

After the news came out that Rodgers and Blu were supposedly an item, rumors started circulating on the internet that Blu is a “witch.”

She responded to that chatter via her Instagram Stories clarifying: “Ps… My name is Blu. Not Blu of Earth. I do not identify as a witch. Y’all are hilarious.”

According to multiple reports, Blu was in a three-year relationship with Know Thyself podcast host André Duqum before she was linked to Rodgers. The athlete meanwhile dated actor Olivia Munn and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick before he and Woodley ended their engagement.

