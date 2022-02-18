Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley Split: What Really Went Down

The term “Love is Dead” may actually be true for Aaron Rodgers. After dating former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick for two years and Newsroom actor Olivia Munn for four years, the NFL quarterback got engaged to Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley but now they appear to be over too.

Reports have come from multiple outlets with sources confirming Rodgers and Woodley’s split along with some reasons for their breakup. But there were signs of trouble in paradise before the news broke. Here’s what those were and what’s being reported now.

Rodgers-Woodley split rumors have been swirling for weeks

Less than a year after Rodgers announced their engagement, reports swirled that things between them had gotten rocky due to their opposing political beliefs. Woodley supported Senator Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election while Rodgers’ public comments in the past have leaned toward more conservative views.

In January, a source told People: “They are not talking about their politics, and they never really have. They disagreed on a lot of things. Early on, they decided to agree to disagree about things and not debate them. [Shailene] is not someone whose mind you can change, so Aaron hasn’t even tried.”

A number of outlets then reported that the pair had spent a lot of time apart during the NFL season and a breakup was imminent.

Differing reports about who broke up with who

On Feb. 16, In Touch Weekly was first to publish the news that they had broken up, adding that it was over Rodgers putting his football career before his fiancée.

“Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career [but] he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” the publication’s insider said, claiming: “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them [were] happy.”

TMZ later reported that the Green Bay Packers signal-caller was “getting cold feet.” While People‘s sources said: “It was an amicable split; it just wasn’t working. They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount.”

No birthday love from Woodley or mentions of her in Rodgers’ latest MVP speech

Whatever the exact reason, some fans have been pointing to signs that Woodley and Rodgers may have actually ended things a while ago; possibly weeks or months ago.

For one, the athlete was seen out and about on his birthday in December yet The Fallout actor was nowhere in sight and Woodley made no mention of the occasion on social media.

Moreover, when Rodgers attended the NFL Honors award ceremony on Feb. 10, Woodley did not accompany him on the red carpet. And when he gave his acceptance speech for his fourth MVP award, he did not thank or acknowledge his fiancée. Many thought that was odd and speculated if they were still together considering that in his speech the year before he thanked her after revealing they were engaged.

Editor’s note: Following the publication of this story Rodgers and Woodley were spotted out together multiple times and were reportedly working on their relationship. They ultimately ended things in April 2022.