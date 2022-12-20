Aaron Rodgers Sparks New Relationship Rumors After Being Spotted With Model on His Birthday

Over the past few years, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made headlines for more than just his play on the field.

The NFL star’s name has also been in the news for his love life as he has dated some very famous women including Newsroom star Olivia Munn and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick. He was also engaged to actor Shailene Woodley. After Rodgers and Woodley ended their engagement, the signal-caller was rumored to be dating podcaster Blu of Earth. Now though Rodgers is being linked to another woman. Here’s more on the model he spent his birthday with.

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watching Game 2 of the Eastern Conference between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Who Rodgers was with on his birthday

Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday on Dec. 2, 2022, courtside as he watched a Milwaukee Bucks game and he wasn’t alone. Rodgers was joined by his Packers teammate wide receiver Randall Cobb and the Bucks owner Wes Edens’ daughter Mallory Edens.

The quarterback, who has a minority ownership stake in the Bucks, hasn’t been to a game in person since April 2022 but the last time he was there Rodgers was seated next to Edens as well. In fact, the two have been spotted a number of times cheering on the team together.

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watching a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 02, 2022

What we know about Edens

Edens was born in New York City on April 18, 1996, and graduated from Princeton University in 2018. While she currently has modeling management firms she works or has worked for listed on her Instagram bio, she would like to follow in her father’s footsteps.

In 2017, Edens told TMZ Sports that she wants to own an NBA team one day.

“I want to buy the Knicks one day,” she said. “I don’t need to swap (teams), my dad can keep the Bucks.”

Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens look on during Milwaukee Bucks Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

What about Blu?

We don’t know if Edens and Rodgers are actually dating since they both have an interest in Bucks games, but some fans have been speculating on social media that they are an item.

Fueling that is the fact that the football star has stayed mum on his relationship status with Blu, who he was rumored to be dating shortly after his breakup with Woodley, and they haven’t been photographed in any pictures together since June. Moreover, Blu hasn’t spoken about Rodgers since August when she commented on his “courage” to “speak the truth” after he discussed his ayahuasca journey on the Aubrey Marcus’ podcast. And, there’s a tell-tale sign that they may really be over as Rodgers unfollowed Blu on Instagram.

That has led many to believe that their relationship is done and he started seeing Edens. However, there’s still no confirmation at this time that they are anything more than friends. Of course with Rodgers’ love life things can change quickly though so stay tuned.