Aarti Sequeira’s Indian Omelet: ‘It’s the Kind of Thing I Whip up at Almost Any Hour of the Day’

If you think you’ve tried every method of making an omelet, you likely haven’t tried Food Network star Aarti Sequeira’s Indian Omelet.

It’s just as fluffy and satisfying as most omelets, but where they part company is in the flavors Sequeira infuses into her egg dish. Oh, and there’s also a surprise ingredient, but you’ll just have to read on to learn more about that.

Sequeira’s Indian Omelet doesn’t require any fancy ingredients

The Aarti Party star’s recipe calls for eggs, finely minced red onion, a minced serrano chile, minced fresh cilantro leaves, turmeric, paprika and, of course, salt and pepper.

She writes in her cookbook Aarti Paarti: An American Kitchen with an Indian Soul, “I don’t know why it is, but I am not a fan of American-style omelets. I love eggs scrambled, coddled, poached, soft and hard boiled . . . but there’s something about that thick carpet of egg in omelets that just doesn’t sit right with me!”

Her Indian-style omelet isn’t folded over as is done in diners; instead, it’s “thin (but not as thin as a crepe-like French omelet) and packed with fresh flavors. It’s the kind of thing I whip up at almost any hour of the day (it’s really great after you’ve been out and had one drink too many!). To this day, Mum will make this as a light lunch when she doesn’t feel like cooking anything too strenuous.”

Her unexpected ingredient? Crushed potato chips. “[They’re] my American touch to this Indian standby.”

The chef’s simple but elegant dish is a cinch to make

Sequeira instructs on the best way to make this easy dish that she says is a regular grab-and-go snack at Indian train stations.

The eggs are cracked into a bowl and beaten “until lathery, about 1 minute.” Next, she says to whisk in the onion, chile, cilantro, turmeric, and paprika until the mixture is well integrated. Don’t forget to add the salt and pepper.

Pour the oil into a 12-inch nonstick skillet and warm it “over medium to high heat until mildly shimmering but not smoking.”

Add the egg mixture to the hot pan and “in small, circular” motions, add the onions, chile, and cilantro all over the egg in the pan, making sure it’s evenly distributed. Cover the pan and allow it to cook for about two minutes.

It should be noted that the potato chips are included in Sequeira’s omelet recipe in her cookbook, but not in the Food Network recipe. So, if you’d like that salty crunchiness in your omelet, now is the time to sprinkle the crushed chips on the dish.

Remove the lid and cover the skillet with a plate that’s the same size. Sequeira notes that if the omelet is runny, it should be covered with the lid again and allowed to cook another minute or so.

Once it’s cooked, place the omelet onto the plate cooked side down; the less “done” side should be up. Then put the pan upside down onto the plate and flip it so it can continue to cook on the uncooked side. Cook it another minute, then slide it onto a plate, cut, and serve!

Reviewers loved Sequeira’s flavorful omelet

With its spices and vegetables, this omelet was a hit with Food Network reviewers.

“I scaled this omelet down to one serving and kicked it up by blooming some cumin seed in the pan before adding the egg mixture. The fantastic brown sugar bacon and naan completed the meal. Eggscellent!,” one home cook wrote.

Another person said the recipe reminded them of unforgettable childhood eats: “My dad made me this type of omelet as a kid! Brought back some great memories!”

