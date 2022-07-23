Abbi Jacobson Says ‘A League of Their Own Series’ Will Differ From the Movie in an Incredibly Important Way

Abbi Jacobson is set to star in A League of Their Own, the Amazon Studios take on the classic 1992 movie about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Jackson, who stars as Carson Shaw, sat down to discuss the upcoming series. While she assured fans there would be nods to the movie, the series will differ from the flick in one major way. The part of the Rockford Peaches’ coach won’t be central to the storyline.

Penny Marshall’s 1992 film, ‘A League of Their Own’ focused heavily on the coach, Jimmy Dugan

In July 1992, Penny Marshall’s film about the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, A League of Their Own, was released. The movie centered around a former baseball player, Jimmy Dugan, who is basically forced into coaching a team for the newly formed women’s baseball league.

His drinking, womanizing, and lack of interest eventually give way to an involved coach when he finds himself interested in a bonus and the affections of a married catcher on the team. While the movie was about the All-American Girls Baseball League, Jimmy Dugan’s story was central to the plot.

Abbi Jacobson said the coaches won’t heavily factor into the series

Jacobson said she was shocked when she learned that the movie, which covered a season in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, was about Tom Hanks’ character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jacobson said, “In some places where you go to watch the film, the description is that it’s about a washed-up player who goes to coach a women’s league, and it’s like, ‘That’s what this film is about?!'”

Jacobson told the publication that the upcoming series wouldn’t focus on the coach. She said that when they went into creating the series, the team knew they wanted to focus on the women who took part in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Additionally, it will touch on some of the romances between the league’s players.

Nick Offerman will take on Hanks’ former role, though

While there won’t be a heavy focus on the coach’s story, there is still a story to be told. Nick Offerman is set to take on the role of Dove Porter, the coach of the Rockford Peaches. The description of the part differs greatly from the part Hanks took on in 1992.

According to TV Insider, Dove Porter is a former Cubs pitcher who left the league after an injury. According to the publication, becoming the coach of the Rockford Peach is Dove’s way of facilitating his MLB comeback. In the 1992 film, Hanks played Jimmy Dugan, a former all-star whose drunken antics cost him his career. In the Amazon series, Porter is interested in coaching the team. Dugan is reluctant to coach “girls” in the movie.

