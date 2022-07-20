‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Reacts to Emmy Nominations: ‘Crying, Shaking, and Throwing Up’

Judging by the sheer volume of TV, it seems more challenging than ever for any series to stand out. So when a new show cracks into the Emmy nominations, it’s perhaps more impressive than ever. Such is the case with ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, which received seven nominations at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. Series creator and lead actor Quinta Brunson shared an emotional reaction upon hearing the news.

‘Abbott Elementary’ debuted on ABC in 2021

US actors (L-R) Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter attend the premiere of “Abbott Elementary” at The Disney Studios – Lot in Burbank, California on December 4, 2021. | Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, the mockumentary style has crept into network sitcoms. Shows like The Office prove just how effective a comedy can be when it pulls back the veil on what’s happening behind the scenes with a show’s characters. Abbott Elementary applies a similar approach to the fictional Willard R. Abbott Elementary School.

A predominantly Black school in Philadelphia, Abbott Elementary is consistently underfunded. And the show explores the difficulties the teachers — including Brunson’s Janine Teagues — face while trying to educate their students. Debuting midseason in December 2021, Abbott Elementary quickly became a favorite among critics, translating to awards love.

Creator Quinta Brunson and stars react to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy nominations

With the 2022 Emmy nominations, Abbott Elementary received attention primarily for its ensemble cast. Brunson herself is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Tyler James Williams landed a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. And both Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three,” Brunson wrote on her Twitter account soon after the nominations were announced. “Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”

Speaking to EW, Brunson called it “an honor,” adding, “Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream.” Ralph, a Tony Award-winning actor known, also spoke to the publication. “I am so deeply honored and completely overwhelmed with an abundance of gratitude that comes with this recognition,” she said.

In addition, Abbott Elementary earned Emmy nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series. And Brunson is up for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show’s pilot. Wendy O’Brien also secured a nod for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2 premieres in fall 2022

While the Emmy nods are exciting, easily the best news for fans came not on Emmy nomination morning but back in March 2022. With Abbott Elementary buoyed by critical acclaim and consistent ratings, ABC renewed the show for a second season.

With presumably the entire cast returning, Abbott Elementary Season 2 debuts on September 21, 2022. The season’s plotline remains a mystery, but fans will no doubt be tuning in to see where Brunson takes the show next. Until then, perhaps it will pick up a few Emmys before its return.

