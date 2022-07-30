‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson Wears a Marvel Superhero Mask to Hide on the Studio Lot

The ABC comedy Abbott Elementary has made Quinta Brunson a celebrity. She created the show and stars as teacher Janine Teagues. Brunson was able to film the first season relatively anonymously. Now that she’s back to work on season 2, everybody recognizes her from the show. So she has to resort to disguises, and chose a Marvel superhero mask.

Brunson was a guest on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast on July 19. While discussing the success of Abbott Elementary, Brunson revealed her disguise for filming on the Warner Bros. studio lot. Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.

Quinta Brunson is Iron Man while filming ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2

If you see someone in an Iron Man mask walking around Warner Bros., that could be Brunson. That’s how she goes incognito while filming Abbott Elementary Season 2.

“One of my writers bought me this mask so I can walk around the Warner Bros. lot because I can’t really walk around the Warner Bros. lot anymore,” Brunson said on Little Gold Men. “Because I can’t really walk around the lot like that anymore and that sucks.”

Quinta Brunson misses her anonymous walks

Before Abbott Elementary aired, nobody on the Warner Bros. lot knew who she was. She had the freedom to roam around, and often took advantage of that. One downside to Abbott Elementary’s success is losing that freedom.

“First season, I loved the lot,” Brunson said. “I just love lots. When we’re in the thick of it, I used to love to take a walk around, drive the cart around, just go to the backlot. It helps me think, helps me get inspired and I have lost that ability this year. So that’s a big change that is an interesting one where I could walk around, but it’s just not that easy to walk around and think anymore.”

Now, all of the other people filming shows at Warner Bros. know Brunson from Abbott Elementary. On top of that, Warner Bros. gives daily tours to tourists.

“You have to be willing to stop and talk to people,” Brunson said. “The tour carts drive by. That’s what people come to L.A. for to see somebody from a TV show they watch.”

Quinta Brunson loves filming ‘Abbott Elementary’ on the lot

At least WB gave Abbott Elementary studio space on the lot. That fulfills a dream of Brunson’s.

“You can just feel it,” Brunson said. “It’s real. It’s so corny. Did you watch The Offer? It’s all about making The Godfather and people probably have their opinions on whether or not it’s a good or bad show but I found it extremely entertaining and I so much loved watching them on the lot and watching them walk around the Paramount lot and making the movies. Oh God, I was in heaven. I’m such a nerd for this right now.”

