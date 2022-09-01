Actor and Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Drops His First Single ‘Smile For Me’

Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis played in the league for 14 seasons before retiring from the sport in 2020. After a successful career in football, he transitioned into acting. He has also competed in and judged reality competitions such as Dancing With the Stars and Domino Masters. Now, he’s making a splash in music with his first single “Smile For Me.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet caught up with Davis to discuss his new single, upcoming album, and the other projects he’s been working on including a show with magician Criss Angel.

Vernon Davis attends Stefon Diggs presents Black On The Block DC at Franklin Park | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Davis’ first single ‘Smile for Me’ was inspired by a previous relationship

Davis dropped his first single “Smile For Me” on Aug. 23. The track, produced by Joseph “Jojo” Miller, was written by Davis who drew inspiration from a past relationship.

“I was inspired by a relationship I was in. Everyone has that relationship that they vividly remember and for me, that was a relationship I got into when I first arrived in Washington D.C.,” he explained. “It was something different. It was something that made me feel really good.

“I started writing about it and that’s what you hear in the song. It’s taking the listener through a journey of a relationship from how it starts when you first meet someone to meeting up with them again and having the best date. Then one thing leads to another and you become more acquainted with one another by the end of the date.”

“Smile For Me” is available now on all major platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube Music, and Amazon.

His second single is a collaboration with Tone P

Davis’ upcoming album consists of 10 songs.

His second single “Bounce Like This” will be out later this month. The former football star collaborated with Ernest “Tone P” Price on the track. Tone P produced some of rapper Wale’s earliest hits and worked with the likes of Jill Scott, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, and Rick Ross.

The video for “Bounce Like This” was shot at FedEx Field, where Davis played the last few years of his NFL career.

Music came more naturally to Davis than acting

Vernon Davis at the 2022 Juneteenth Honors Award Show | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Davis has worked with some of the biggest actors in Hollywood including Bruce Willis and Morgan Freeman but it was actually music that came naturally to him.

“Whenever I hear a beat … I find myself to be very creative,” he said. “I can just come up with the cadence and chorus right away. It doesn’t take me that long when it comes to writing.”

His foundation and ‘Magic with the Stars’

In addition to his music career, Davis has been working on a number of other projects recently including the upcoming reality competition series Magic with the Stars featuring illusionist Criss Angel. That show will be out later this year.

He’s also the founder of the Vernon Davis Foundation which started in 2011. He opened an art gallery in San Jose, California, so that local artists in the community “could have a platform to showcase their work and feel comfortable pursuing arts.”

