Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Reveal Secrets Behind ‘Sex/Life’ Intimacy Scenes: ‘There’s a Lot of Work That Goes Into It’

Netflix‘s Sex/Life became a cultural phenomenon upon its debut in 2021. The series follows the complicated love triangle between married mother-of-two Billie, her husband Cooper, and her ex-boyfriend Brad. Sex/Life is known for its graphic and intense sex scenes that push boundaries and test the limits of what is acceptable on TV. The show’s stars, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos, recently revealed the secrets behind making those intimate scenes.

‘Sex/Life’ is back for a second season

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi attend Netflix’s “Sex/Life” Season 2 Special Screening I Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

After almost two years of waiting, Sex/Life Season 2 premiered on Netflix on March 2, 2023. Season 2 started off right where Season 1 ended, with Billie at Brad’s door. However, it’s not the happy ending we were hoping for.

Brad tells Billie that he has a new girlfriend, Gigi, and she is pregnant. This news is just the start of a wild second season of Sex/Life, which includes new relationships, the return of an old flame, and lots of intense sex scenes.

Season 2 continues to chart Billie’s evolving relationships with her loved ones, past, and prospective future. Despite her best efforts, the suburban mother of two can’t shake her longing for the independence she felt as a sexually fulfilled, single New York City student.

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi reveal secrets behind ‘Sex/Life’ intimacy scenes

In a recent interview, Sex/Life’s stars Shahi and Demos got candid with Narcity about what it takes to film those “vulnerable” intimacy scenes on the show. Demos, who portrays Brad, shared that a lot of work goes into filming sex scenes, including rehearsals. He also mentioned that they are incredibly lucky to have great people on the set who make them feel comfortable and very safe.

Shahi, who plays the lead character Billie, echoed Demos’ sentiments and added that doing the sex scenes takes a lot of vulnerability. She also pointed out that to create a great sex scene, you have to focus on the storytelling aspect of it and not just the physical part.

The actor also mentioned that filming the scenes can be awkward, saying, “Yeah, it’s awkward, and you’ve got these taped bits that sometimes fall off, and you’re like, “Ha!” And you feel like it’s the first day of school, and you’ve shown up without any clothes on.”

Shahi quickly pointed out that their intimacy coordinator, Casey, does a great job of ensuring they rehearse movements. “It does take a bit of choreography and stuff to do, but Casey was great,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that gets put into it,” the actor added.

Will ‘Sex/Life’ return for a third season?

Netflix has not yet renewed Sex/Life for a third season. However, there is still hope. Season 2 ended with Billie and Brad getting married on the beach and expecting a child. While that might seem like a good way to wrap up the series, fans want more. And as it turns out, Sex/Life creator Stacy Rukeyser agrees.

Rukeyser joined the conversation over the show’s future to reassure viewers that this is not the end, not in her opinion, anyway. “It’s definitely not intended to be a series finale,” Rukeyser told Variety. “I believe there are always more stories to tell with these characters.”

Speaking to TODAY, Shahi explained that Season 2 doesn’t have to be the end, saying, “If the viewership is high enough, then absolutely we’ll be able to see Billie and Brad and more stories and more conflict.”

Therefore, Sex/Life Season 3 seems like a real possibility. Netflix didn’t renew the show for a second season until three months after the premiere of Season 1, so we still have time!