Adele Is 1 Tony Award Away From an EGOT

British singer Adele is now an Emmy Award winner. The “Easy On Me” crooner won a Creative Arts Emmy Award for her one-night-only TV special at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory. With her Emmy win, the singer is one award away from reaching EGOT status.

Adele | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

Adele won an Emmy Award for her TV special

Adele released her highly-anticipated fourth studio album 30 in November 2021. It was her first album since her Grammy-winning 2015 album 25.

Before the album’s release, Adele performed a special one-night-only concert at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory. The concert, which featured work from her previous albums as well as a few songs from 30, was aptly titled Adele One Night Only.

The special swept all five categories it was nominated in at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Directing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Variety Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, and Video Control For a Special.

As the featured performer in the special, Adele was given the Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you Ben for dropping this round to me this afternoon!! Trust me to officially have an EGO ? Thank you so much @TelevisionAcad I’m so so honored to receive this. pic.twitter.com/8viAcENNS9 — Adele (@Adele) September 5, 2022

Adele is one Tony Award away from being an EGOT

With her Emmy win, Adele is only missing a Tony Award to achieve the coveted status of EGOT. In total, Adele has earned 15 Grammy Awards, and in 2013, she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Skyfall,” her Bond theme from the movie of the same name.

The British songstress took to social media to express her gratitude — as well as poke fun at her near-completion of the EGOT.

“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch!” she said, adding with a laughing emoji, “Trust me to officially have an EGO.”

“Thank you so much [Television Academy] I’m so so honored to receive this,” she continued. “Big up to everyone involved. [Griffith Observatory] thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees.”

Big up to everyone involved, @GriffithObservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x pic.twitter.com/ulZrDgdRHT — Adele (@Adele) September 5, 2022

She would be the youngest EGOT winner

It’s unknown if or when Adele will make the transition to the Broadway world. But if she were to take home a Tony Award in the next four years, she’ll set a record as the youngest EGOT winner in history.

The current record holder for youngest age when completing an EGOT is composer Robert Lopez, who finished his EGOT at age 39 in 2014. The next two youngest EGOTers are recent additions to the exclusive club: John Legend, who completed all four awards at 39 years and 8 months old, while Jennifer Hudson — who became an EGOT in 2022 — reached the goal at 40 years and 9 months old. Behind them is none other than the legendary Rita Moreno, who completed her EGOT at age 45 in 1977.

