Why Adele and Ed Sheeran Declined to Perform at King Charles III’s Coronation

King Charles III’s coronation is coming up soon, but it looks like there are still plenty of arrangements to be made. Pop stars Adele and Ed Sheeran were both asked to perform as part of the festivities. However, scheduling issues meant the singers had to decline.

King Charles was reportedly ‘very keen’ that Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at the coronation

Adele poses with the Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy on Me” I Chris Delmas / AFP

King Charles is planning a concert for May 7, the day after he is officially crowned king of England. However, it looks like the future king is having some trouble putting together a lineup.

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles “suggested a number of people” as performers, “and Adele and Ed were on that list.” The source added, “He was very keen that they were part of the concert.”

Why Adele and Ed Sheeran declined the offer to perform at the coronation concert

Both Adele and Sheeran said they were too busy to make it to the coronation concert. The anonymous source claims this was “a massive disappointment” for the king. “They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe,” the source said. “It’s such a shame.”

Both performers claimed they were too busy to make it back to the UK for the concert. Sheeran is set to play a show in Texas on May 6, just one day before the coronation, so it makes sense that the singer would be hesitant to say yes to a performance the very next day. However, he has done it before — Sheeran has a private jet and has performed at back-to-back concerts.

As for Adele, her last public performance is a show at her Las Vegas residency on March 25. It’s still unknown what is keeping her from showing up for King Charles’ coronation concert.

Harry Styles and the Spice Girls are reportedly being considered as replacements

Adele and Sheeran might not be able to make it, but there are plenty of other artists to consider. The list reportedly includes Harry Styles, Lionel Richie, and the Spice Girls. So far, none of them have confirmed or denied a performance at the coronation concert.

Outside of potential pop music performances, Buckingham Palace has shared that twelve pieces of more traditional music have been specially commissioned for the event. Performers will include The Ascension Choir, a gospel group, and the Byzantine Chant Ensemble, a Greek Orthodox choir.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has also written a new piece to serve as an anthem for the coronation ceremony. The song is adapted from a piece of church music, and Webber stated he hopes it “reflects this joyful occasion.”