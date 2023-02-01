Here’s the Advice Topher Grace and Laura Prepon Gave the Actor Who Plays Their Daughter on ‘That ‘90s Show’

Netflix recently dropped the reboot of the popular That ’70s Show, That ’90s Show, bringing together a new group of teens. The focus of the new sitcom, Leia, is played by Callie Haverda, and she had to jump into acting surrounded by some huge names. Fortunately for her, Haverda had a couple of seasoned pros to give her some critical advice.

‘That ’90s Show’ stars Callie Haverda as Leia Forman

‘That ’70s Show’ Netflix spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ has found its star ⭐️



Callie Haverda will play Leia Forman, Eric and Donna's daughter pic.twitter.com/xSWGyZWVPB — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 3, 2022

Like That ’70s Show, the new series is about teens who form friendships and grow up under the watchful eyes of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). How does a new generation of teens find themselves in the same basement?

According to Teen Vogue, the connection is Leia, the daughter of original stars, Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon). As Red and Kitty’s granddaughter, Leia spends the summer at their house. Haverda describes her character’s relationship with her parents as being full of classic teen/parent conflict:

“I think Eric as a father is very protective — almost the overly protective type of parent that Leia needs some space from. Sometimes, she’s a little bit annoyed and frustrated with him, and Donna is kind of the opposite. She’s immediately on board with letting Leia stay in Point Place, so I think balancing those two different dynamics was definitely interesting.”

The advice Callie Haverda’s on-screen ‘parents’ gave her

The characters may have some issues to work through, but the actors who play them seem to work well together. In an interview for Screen Rant Plus, Haverda shared how her on-screen parents helped her find her way as an actor, despite some nerves.

“You know, we talked a lot about just feeling comfortable. My very first scene was actually in front of a live studio audience, and it was Debra Jo, Kurtwood, Topher, and Laura, so that was an incredibly terrifying moment,” Haverda said. “I was so nervous, but I think they just kind of, you know, they just told me to just have fun with it. You know, we’re working on a comedy show, so it’s just to really be comfortable and have fun!”

Prepon and Grace are probably some of the most qualified actors in the world to guide the next generation in the series. Their words of wisdom have worked out for everyone.

Former stars of That 70s Show, Laura Prepon and Topher Grace, in 2008 | PATRICK MCMULLAN/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Reactions to Season 1 of ‘That ’90s Show’

Critics have been mostly positive in their reactions to the reboot. But there’s no question that the true judges of the show are longtime fans of the original. According to NME, many of them approve.

For people who grew up with That ’70s Show, the reboot is nostalgic in multiple ways. The first season is set in 1995, only three years before That ’70s Show debuted. So for many viewers, the new cast is living their teen experience in the same era they did.

That '90s Show is now streaming on @NetflixIndia and @netflix



Runtime: 10 episodes, 23-24 minutes each



Audio: Only in English, with English subtitles#That90sShow pic.twitter.com/6SvZuKLkAe — BINGED (@Binged_) January 19, 2023

On top of that, fans of the first show are happy to see the original characters on their TV screens again. It gives viewers a chance to catch up with people who felt like they were a part of their lives when they were younger.

Fans are already calling for a second season of That ’90s Show. Netflix has yet to announce whether the show will be renewed. But if it is, Haverda will be prepared, thanks to a word of advice from her TV parents.