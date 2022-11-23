Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’

TL;DR:

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler covered The Beatles’ “Come Together” for a jukebox musical.

He met a major musician while recording the cover.

Tyler said he transformed into another rock star while recording “Come Together.”

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler covered The Beatles‘ “Come Together” for a musical. He said he met a major celebrity while recording the song. In addition, he called the celebrity “beautiful.”

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler covered The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ for a flop musical

In his 2011 book Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Memoir, Tyler discussed appearing in a movie. “The movie was Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” he said. “To be involved in anything that was slightly related to The Beatles was a dream come true.” For context, the film is a jukebox musical based on the Fab Four’s songs. Tyler said the movie was like a new Hindenburg at the box office.

Tyler said he met The Beatles’ producer while covering the song. “Wait, the dream come true I left out … is I got to meet George Martin,” he said. “We talked about recording ‘Come Together’ at the Record Plant … 15 minutes about the track and 15 hours about The Beatles.”

RELATED: How Aerosmith’s Only No. 1 Hit Led a Country Singer to Leave His Label

Steven Tyler felt he turned into 1 member of The Beatles while recording the song

Tyler discussed Martin’s opinions about music. “He said he loved our band and was looking forward to working with us in the studio,” he said. “We did a badass version of the song. I would have believed anything George Martin said. However, he wasn’t just charming, he was brilliant and beautiful. I could see all that in his eyes.”

“And I must admit that when I was singing the first verse of ‘Come Together’ and I looked through the glass at Studio A, Record Plant east, it was like for that one nanosecond in time … I was John,” he wrote.

RELATED: Paul McCartney Didn’t Realize 1 Beatles Song Could’ve Been About John Lennon’s Mother Until Way After the Fact

How ‘Come Together’ and Aerosmith’s cover of it performed on the pop charts in the United States

The Beatles’ “Come Together” was a massive hit for the band. It topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a week, staying on the chart for 16 weeks. The tune appeared on the album Let It Be. The album was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for four weeks and stayed on the chart for 79 weeks in total.

Aerosmith’s “Come Together” was less popular. It reached No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for 12 weeks. Aerosmith put the cover on the album Aerosmith’s Greatest Hits. The album reached No. 43 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 62 weeks.

Aerosmith’s “Come Together” wasn’t a huge hit but it made a dream come true for Tyler.

RELATED: The Beatles: John Lennon and Paul McCartney Used These 2 Words in Their Song Titles and Lyrics to Connect to Fans