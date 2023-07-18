Both Aesha Scott and Captain Jason made big changes when they returned for 'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2.

Below Deck Down Under chief stew Aesha Scott really is going to be a “tougher b****” on season 2. As chief stew, Scott said she was more assertive and learned to be proactive when it came to crew issues – something she regrets not doing more of last season.

Last season Scott felt the need to prove herself to Captain Jason Chambers. So she tried to resolve issues with chef Ryan McKeown and stew Magda Ziomek on her own. From that experience, Scott realized that she should have brought problems to Chambers’ attention earlier so they could have been resolved faster.

Aesha Scott communicated more with Captain Jason on ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2

“It was my first time being chief stew. And I didn’t wanna nark. Or I didn’t want to bring things to Jason unless it was this massive issue,” she said on Hannah Ferrier’s Dear Reality, You’re Effed podcast.

“But now looking back on it, why did I not go to him about Magda not being on her game?” Scott said. “Why did I not go to him about Ryan’s attitude?”

Aesha Scott | Mark Rogers/Bravo

“I had to realize that it’s not narking if it’s head of department informing the captain about what’s going on,” she said. “So that when it does blow up and I’m like, we need to get rid of them. He’s not like, ‘Why? This is the first time hearing about this.'”

“And so this season I was just adamant that I wasn’t going to do that,” she said. “So right from the start I was checking in with him and I’m like, ‘This is how I’m finding this stew, this is how I’m finding this stew. These are the strengths, these are the weaknesses.’ I just kept him much more involved.”

Captain Jason shares what he changed for ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Season 2

Like Scott, Chambers felt that he also needed to be firmer with the crew this season, especially when it came to the galley.

“I really wanted to be a little bit more assertive on the food quality and I wanted a big change in the galley,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And I asked Aesha [Scott], after the first week I was with her that we knew we both wanted a big change in service. We had hurdles in front of us that we still couldn’t get to where we wanted to get to. But we got through them and we grew their departments both in the galley and the service did go through some rocky patches. But, you know, it was a growing moment.”

Chambers was also happy to return with Scott.

“We just work off each other,” he said about Scott. “We just know it’s there. It’s good energy. I don’t need to ask for something if I know that she wants to put in 100%. I can pick on her for something. And she understands that. She actually sees a flaw there and won’t take it personally and takes it positively and then doesn’t have it back up against being told what to do.”

Below Deck Down Under is on Monday at 8/7c on Bravo.