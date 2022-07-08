After ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Which MCU Hero Deserves a Fourth Movie Next?

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters as fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are still very much trying to decipher Phase 4. Thus far, this batch of MCU movies and Disney+ shows has run the gamut from journeys to the past (Black Widow) to glimpses into a multiversal future (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). As if all that wasn’t enough to teach fans that anyone goes, Thor: Love and Thunder is here to rewrite the MCU rulebook yet again.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ takes the MCU into new territory

Thor: Love and Thunder marks director Taika Waititi’s second film in the series. But it’s also the fourth solo film for Chris Hemsworth as the title character. Previously, every MCU hero has headlined no more than three films. Robert Downey Jr. may have made pivotal appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming, for instance. But he only played Tony Stark in three Iron Man movies before exiting the MCU.

Third installments are in the works for a few other series. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Ant-Man and the Wasp in Quantumania are both set to hit theaters in 2023. And Deadpool 3 is officially on its way. While there’s no telling how Marvel will contend with the others, Gunn has confirmed his Guardians line-up will conclude by the end of the third film. With this in mind, what other MCU heroes might reach a fourth chapter?

Do any other MCU heroes deserve to surpass a solo trilogy?

L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Director Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth of Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

So far, the MCU has been very strategic about doling out sequels. The only other instance in which a particular series surpassed a trilogy is the Avengers films. And even in that case, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame are essentially one two-part entry. Plus, multiple installments for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes is a far cry from one hero taking center stage for four or more films.

Only a few potential candidates remain at this point for a fourth movie. The aforementioned Iron Man will get a next-generation counterpart in the upcoming Iron Heart Disney+ series. And while Captain America 4 has been announced, it stars Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. So Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers will still only have his trilogy. The only superhero primed for more right now is Spider-Man, especially with where Spider-Man: No Way Home left him.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is a rare character who keeps changing

It’s unclear exactly what the plan for Thor is going forward. But the reason why Hemsworth is getting to do what none of his Marvel colleagues have is clear. 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok essentially served as a soft reboot for the franchise. Gone were many of the cast members, the Shakespearean tone, and even the Asgardian locale that dominated 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

Hemsworth has been open about how much fun he’s had playing Thor. By all accounts, the actor is interested in continuing the franchise with another film if the story is right. Thor: Love and Thunder could easily serve as a swan song, particularly with Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. But it might also tease a fun new direction for Hemsworth. In any case, fans will find out soon enough.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres in theaters on July 8, 2022.

