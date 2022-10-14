What Is the Age Difference Between ‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan?

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is often in the media for her personal life. Recently, fans became aware of a new change in her relationship status. She has been linked to Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan. Find out more about their romance and rather large age difference.

The media has spotted Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan together

In early September 2022, Pippen and Marcus were spotted together at a restaurant in Miami. According to TMZ, the pair did not display any “obvious signs of PDA.” Then, in late September, romance rumors began heating up. Pippen and Marcus were seen at a music festival in New York City, and they appeared to be very cozy.

A source recently told Us Weekly, “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks. They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was close with Michael when they played the Chicago Bulls in the ’80s and ’90s. However, they allegedly no longer get along well.

What is the age difference between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan?

Larsa was born on July 6, 1974. This makes her 48 years old in 2022. Meanwhile, Marcus was born on December 24, 1990, which means he is turning 32 years old.

Larsa and Marcus have an age difference of about 16 years. In fact, Larsa’s oldest child, Scotty Pippen Jr., was born in 2000. He is only 10 years younger than Marcus.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce in 2021

Larsa and Scottie were married for about a decade. They tied in the knot in 1997 and welcomed four children together.

In October 2016, Scottie filed for divorce. There were rumors that this divorce filing had something to do with Larsa’s alleged affair with rapper Future. Nonetheless, Larsa and Scottie appeared to have worked things out by early 2017.

The couple split again in November 2018. This time, Larsa filed for divorce. The dissolution of their marriage was finalized in late 2021. Larsa had also publicly spoken about what led her to fall out of love with Scottie. According to The Real Housewives of Miami cast member, she was dissatisfied about her interests taking a “backseat to his career.”

“The passions and the things I wanted to do basically took a backseat to his career; his career came first,” she told Hollywood Unlocked. “I put everything on the back burner for him to raise our kids – I had three kids by the time I was 28, 29 years old. I just feel like I woke up one day and I was like, ‘Is this it? Is this my life? I wanted more, and he never supported me like I supported him.”

