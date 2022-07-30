Ainz Ooal Gown vs. Rimuru Tempest: Would Overpowered ‘Overlord’ or ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ Character Win?

Overlord and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime both feature overpowered characters with few actual threats in their respective universes. Ainz Ooal Gown and Rimuru Tempest have their share of similarities, but their powers do differ. As a result, many anime fans wonder who is actually more powerful if they were to fight one another. Would there be a victor or would it end in a draw?

Ainz Ooal Gown and Rimuru Tempest are overpowered Isekai protagonists

L-R: Ainz Ooal Gown and Rimuru Tempest | FUNimation Entertainment

Overlord and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime both belong to the Isekai sub-genre of fantasy. This type of story finds a character transported from one world to another. However, their new world has new rules that they must play by to survive.

Overlord started as a novel series in 2010. It inspired a light novel, manga, anime series, and two movies that summate the television show. Ainz is the most powerful magic caster in this world, having the ability to translate his magic levels to warrior ones with the spell Perfect Warrior.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime began as a novel series in 2013, which later turned into a light novel, manga, manga spinoffs, an anime television show, and additional spinoffs. There’s also a film set for November 2022. Rimuru is a reincarnated version of Satoru Mikami, who became a slime. His skills continue to evolve over the course of the franchise as he encounters new knowledge. They range from soul consumption to shapeshifting.

Both Ainz and Rimuru are powerful beings with dominion over subjects that increasingly grow in size with various types of creatures and fantasy races. They seek to create their own utopian ideals. As a result, they engage in combat with enemies and political plays within their worlds.

Who would win between Ainz Ooal Gown and Rimuru Tempest?

Ainz and Rimuru belong to entirely different worlds where rules vary. Additionally, magic doesn’t entirely operate in the same way, but it’s possible that the lands they hold dominion over would be at odds. Overlord and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime show that the protagonists have different goals with their rulership. So, if they were to engage in combat between the two of them, who would be victorious?

Ainz is an incredibly powerful foe who became stronger in the New World that he becomes trapped in. Meanwhile, Rimuru’s strength maximizes to godly tiers over the course of the franchise – even more so in the source material. If both characters are at their strongest point thus far, Rimuru would be victorious. However, it’s much more realistic for Ainz to have a chance against Rimuru at a less evolved state.

Ainz has access to hundreds of almighty spells and items, but Rimuru continues to learn, combine, and amplify skills with infinite possibilities. Additionally, he doesn’t have a weakness quite as Ainz does as a magic caster. The class weaknesses in the New World restricts what Ainz is capable of. Rimuru gains control over space and time, which far exceeds the scale that Ainz ever becomes capable of.

A battle between Ainz and Rimuru would certainly be entertaining. However, Rimuru’s powers confirm that he has the ability to absorb even the most formidable of enemies with immunities and resistances to practically anything Ainz would throw at him. A fully powered-up Rimuru wouldn’t have much of an issue facing off against Ainz.

