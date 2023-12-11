Anna Cardwell has died at age 29. The former 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma in January 2023.

TLC star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell has died at age 29, less than a year after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023.

Cardwell appeared with her family, including her mother “Mama June” Shannon and her younger sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, on four seasons of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo from 2012 to 2014.

Mama June Shannon says Anna Cardwell ‘gave one hell of a fight’

June “Mama” Shannon, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Anna “Chickadee” Shannon; and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon in 2013 | Kris Connor/Getty Images

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Cardwell’s mother and Mama June: From Not to Hot star wrote on Instagram on Dec. 10. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her … We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family [during] this difficult time.”

Cardwell is survived by her two daughters, Katilyn and Kylee, as well as her husband Eldridge Toney, whom she married earlier this year, according to TMZ.

‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ star Alana Thompson remembers her sister

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson | Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Cardwell’s younger sister also paid tribute to her sibling in a moving Instagram post.

“​​This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make,” Thompson, 18, wrote. “Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was OK to go.”

Thompson went on to say that her sister “was in so much pain last night” but that the family took comfort in knowing that “she is at peace now.”

“I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken,” Thompson added. “Watching my 29-year-old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality.”

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, who graduated from high school earlier this year, said she was thankful she was able to make it home to be with her sister in her final moments.

“I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but I know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever,” she wrote. “And I promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna. You hit me hard with his one Anna but I know [you’re] in a better place now and pain free forever!”

Source: ET, TMZ

