‘Alaskan Bush People’ Fans Want Matt Brown Back for New Season, Despite Controversy

Alaskan Bush People is returning to TV. But one member of the Brown family appears unlikely to appear in the new episodes. It’s been several years since Matt Brown has been seen on his family’s reality show. Despite his troubled history, some fans would like to see him again on the Discovery series.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ fans wonder why Matt Brown hasn’t returned to the show

A new season of Alaskan Bush People premieres October 2. The fresh episodes will follow the members of the Brown family as they attempt to move forward after patriarch Billy Brown’s death and keep his legacy alive, according to Discovery. But the journey of Billy’s eldest son Matt doesn’t look to be a storyline in season 14, based on a teaser and promotional images shared by the network. Long-time fans of the series couldn’t help but notice his absence.

“Bring back Matt or at least speak about him. He’s not dead. So disappointing the way you all just go on like he’s not a Brown,” one person commented on the show’s Instagram.

“Please bring Matt back!! We miss him!! He’s part of the pack no matter what you all think!!” another wrote.

Several people said they wouldn’t be watching the new episodes if they didn’t feature Matt. However, given Matt’s troubled past and what he’s said about the show, it seems unlikely he’ll be returning to Alaskan Bush People anytime soon.

Matt left the show in 2019 and was later accused of sexual assault

Matt appeared along with the rest of his family on the first eight seasons of Alaskan Bush People. But he quit the show in 2019 after a falling out with his father, when the two got into an argument over Matt’s addiction (which included several stints in rehab), Radar Online reported at the time.

In 2020, two women accused Matt of rape. One woman had previously worked as a personal assistant to the Browns; the other was Matt’s manager at the time. Both women described the alleged attacks, which they said happened in Los Angeles in 2018, in interviews with The Sun. The women reported the assaults to the police, who investigated and turned the case over to the district attorney. The D.A. declined to prosecute, according to the tabloid. Matt declined to comment on the allegations at the time.

The ‘Alaskan Bush People’ alum slammed the show as fake

Since leaving the show, Matt has been sharing updates on his life on his social media. In an April 2021 video on Instagram, he spoke out about his family and his time on Alaskan Bush People.

Matt claimed that the entire show was built on a lie, and that the family didn’t really live in truly rustic conditions. “We had a TV, we had a generator,” he said. “I didn’t like lying about the way we lived,” he added.

“We made a lot of money off of the show,” he said in the 10-minute video. “And because my dad controlled everything, all of the money went to him … they’ve stolen $360,000 from me.”

Matt said he eventually realized that participating in the show was bad for his mental health. But he said his family and production continued to try to manipulate and control him.

“I just don’t know what to do anymore except to tell the truth,” he said.

Alaskan Bush People Season 14 premieres Sunday, October 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. Episodes also stream on discovery+.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

