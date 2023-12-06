Blake Gallo actor Alberto Rosende says the decision to leave 'Chicago Fire' after four seasons 'wasn't easy.' His last appearance will be in the season 12 premiere.

More cast changes are coming to Chicago Fire. Alberto Rosende, who plays Blake Gallo, will leave the NBC drama early in season 12.

Rosende joined Chicago Fire in season 8 as a new recruit at Firehouse 51. Gallo’s family was killed in a fire when he was a child, and he was drawn to a career with CFD as a result. After becoming part of the team, he had a romantic relationship with Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).

Now, after four seasons on Chicago Fire, Rosende is moving on. His last appearance will be in the season 12 premiere, which airs Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The decision to leave the Dick Wolf drama was difficult, Rosende shared in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via Deadline).

“When I decided to end my time with Chicago, it wasn’t easy,” he wrote. “The people I’ve met were truly special, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime, and the story I got to tell was one that made me proud. Can’t wait to see what else is in store and I wish everyone the best in shooting the rest of the season.”

More cast changes coming to ‘Chicago Fire’ in season 12

(L-R) Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Christopher Allen as Dylan in ‘Chicago Fire’ | Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Rosende’s exit is just the latest in a string of Chicago Fire cast shakeups. Season 12 will also be the last for Kara Killmer, who has played paramedic Sylvie Brett since season 3. She’ll appear in an unknown number of season 12 episodes before moving on. Brett received an unexpected proposal from Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) in the season 11 finale. Given that Casey now lives in Oregon, chances are that Bretty will say yes and leave the Windy City for the West Coast.

While two characters will be leaving Firehouse 51 behind next season, one familiar face will be returning. Taylor Kinney took an unexpected leave of absence from Chicago Fire early in season 11 to deal with a personal issue. But the Kelly Severide actor will return sometime in season 12.

Chicago Fire isn’t the only One Chicago show that will see some big cast changes next season. Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton, is leaving Chicago P.D. after the upcoming 12th season. Meanwhile, Luke Mitchell will join Chicago Med Season 9 as Mitch Ripley. The young ER doctor is a new face at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center who has a past connection to Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), the hospital’s head of psychiatry.

Chicago Fire Season 12 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

