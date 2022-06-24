Album Review: BTS Set off on a New Journey With ‘Proof’

On June 10, BTS released an anthology album titled Proof. The album consists of three CDs that take fans across BTS’ discography. Proof also includes previously unreleased demos and songs, and three new tracks: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” “Run BTS,” and “For Youth.”

With its tracklist of 48 songs, Proof acts as both a gift for fans who have lived through the years alongside BTS and as an introduction for new fans just discovering the septet. All in all, Proof is a solid expedition through BTS’ past, and it ushers in a new era for Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

‘Proof’ has an extensive tracklist

Compiled of 48 songs, Proof feels like the epitome of BTS. Proof opens with “Born Singer,” a song BTS unofficially released in 2013. The track features lyrics written by RM, Suga, and J-Hope to the instrumental of J. Cole’s song “Born Sinner.”

The remainder of the first CD’s tracklist consists of popular BTS songs including “I NEED U,” “Blood Sweat & Tears,” “IDOL,” “ON,” and “Dynamite.” “Yet to Come,” the album’s lead single, closes the first CD.

Narratively, the first CD takes listeners through the highlights of BTS’ discography from start to finish, and it ends with a new song that takes BTS into the future.

Solo songs and sub-unit tracks selected by the members of BTS primarily make up the anthology album’s second CD. The second CD also opens with a new song called “Run BTS.”

For fans of the group, the most special CD is undoubtedly the third CD. Aside from a new song called “For Youth,” the songs on the third CD are only available on the album’s physical copy.

The third Proof CD gives some insight into BTS’ creative process, including past demos and previously unreleased songs. An official studio version of “Tony Montana (with Jimin),” which Suga and Jimin previously performed during BTS 3rd Muster, serves as the CD’s highlight.

‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ is the album’s lead single

Not counting the previously unreleased tracks, Proof includes three new songs by BTS. “For Youth” is an ode to ARMY and samples BTS’ 2016 song “Outro: Young Forever.”

With “For Youth,” BTS affirm their appreciation for their fan base and promise to always come back to their fans for the rest of their lives.

“Yet to Come” is the album’s lead single and was released with a music video filled with references to past BTS eras. While BTS reference their past with “Yet to Come,” the single points BTS in a new direction.

“Uh, do you have a dream? What’s at the end of that path?/ Moment is yet to come, yeah/ Uh, in the hush of night, we won’t stop moving/ Yet to come/ Uh, we gonna touch the sky, ‘fore the day we die/ Moment is yet to come, yeah/ Uh, this is only the beginning, the best yet to come,” the band sings in “Yet to Come.”

Out of the three new songs, “Run BTS” feels like quintessential BTS and is sure to please long-time fans. Named after the band’s beloved variety show, the hip-hop track captures the feel of BTS’ early music, and it follows the BTS members as they reflect on their success and how hard they have worked.

Final thoughts on ‘Proof’

Because of how much stellar music BTS have put out, a first listen feels like Proof is missing some songs even though BTS already included so much.

The band’s song “MIC Drop” is a staple in their discography but did not make the first CD’s cut, and the third CD seemed like the perfect opportunity for BTS to include the popular rap line track “Ddaeng.”

However, these tiny grievances are really a compliment to BTS, because it just shows that BTS have enough good music to fill more than three CDs.

As the members of BTS shift their focus to prioritizing solo music, Proof effectively kicks off a new phase of the band’s already momentous career.

Proof CD No. 1 tracklist:

“Born Singer” “No More Dream” “N.O” “Boy In Luv” “Danger” “I NEED U” “RUN” “Burning Up (Fire)” “Blood Sweat & Tears” “Spring Day” “DNA” “FAKE LOVE” “IDOL” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” “ON” “Dynamite” “Life Goes On” “Butter” “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Proof CD No. 2 tracklist:

“Run BTS” “Intro : Persona” “Stay” “Moon” “Jamais Vu” “Trivia 轉 : Seesaw” “BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER (Feat. Supreme Boi)” “Outro : Ego” “Her” “Filter” “Friends” “Singularity” “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” “Euphoria” “Dimple”

Proof CD No. 3 tracklist:

“Jump (Demo Ver.)” “Young Love” “Boy In Luv (Demo Ver.)” “Quotation Mark” “I NEED U (Demo Ver.)” “Boyz with Fun (Demo Ver.)” “Tony Montana (with Jimin)” “Young Forever (RM Demo Ver.)” “Spring Day (V Demo Ver)” “DNA (j-hope Demo Ver.)” “Epiphany (Jin Demo Ver.)” “Seesaw (Demo Ver.)” “Still With You (Acapella)” “For Youth”

