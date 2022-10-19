Alex Rodriguez Buys a Mansion Right Next to Where He Lived With Jennifer Lopez

Once upon a time fans thought Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were going to live happily ever after with their blended family in a mega-mansion on Miami’s Star Island. But that wasn’t meant to be and after four years together they announced their breakup saying they “realized we are better as friends.” The former couple then went their separate ways but now A.Rod has just purchased a mansion right next to the one he and Lopez used to share.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the Screen Actors Guild Awards together in 2020 | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The mansion Rodriguez and Lopez purchased together for $32.5 million

In 2020, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker and former New York Yankees slugger purchased a sprawling mansion together in Miami Beach’s Star Island neighborhood for $32.5 million.

The estate at 13 Star Island Drive on what’s referred to as “Miami’s Millionaires’ Row” is over 14,700 square feet spread out over two floors with 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It also has an elevator, an industrial-style chef’s kitchen, a library, as well as a wine room and that’s just the inside.

Outside you’ll find a terrace, a guest house, a pool deck, and an infinity-edge pool with a spa surrounded by lush gardens and palm trees. Moreover, the home boasts stunning views of the bay and Miami skyline.

Lopez and Rodriguez did not list the property following their split so it’s unclear what their plans are but A.Rod must really like the house’s location because he just bought another place right next door.

Explore Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's glamorous new home on Florida's Star Island https://t.co/GMeFz9jDlk pic.twitter.com/5XcfuEv6It — Homes & Gardens (@homesandgardens) August 31, 2020

RELATED: Inside Jennifer Garner’s Brand New Custom-Built $8 Million Mansion

The new mansion A.Rod just bought next door for $18.5 million

In October 2022, the real estate website MiamiCondoInvestments.com reported that the MLB analyst purchased a mansion at 14 Star Island Drive right next to the estate he shared with his former fiancée.

Rodriguez bought the Casa La Bonita mansion from billionaire hedge funder Ken Griffin for $18.5. Griffin actually acquired the property for $24 million in 2020, however, it was recently appraised at $44 million so it appears that A.Rod got a nice deal.

Casa La Bonita was built by Mexican developer Carlos Gosselin and sits on nearly one acre of land with over 100 feet of water frontage directly on Biscayne Bay. The Mediterranean-style abode has plenty of amenities including a movie theater, a pool, a poolside gazebo, an elevator, and a boat dock.

Alex Rodriguez is seen out and about in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

The former Yankees star also rented a mansion near his ex

A few months after his split with J.Lo, Rodriguez decided to stay at a place in New York right near her residence.

Page Six reported that in 2021, the former baseball player moved into a Hamptons mansion just one mile from Lopez’s Water Mill mansion. The pad Rodriguez rented out is located in Bridgehampton and is 9,200 square feet with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms on 3.9 acres.

RELATED: Inside the Miami Beach Mansion Lil Wayne Is Selling for $29 Million