How Alex Rodriguez Responded When Asked About Jennifer Lopez Moving on With Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had a very public relationship and had a dramatic breakup. Here’s how he responded to a question about Lopez moving on with Ben Affleck so quickly.

What Alex Rodriguez said when asked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

During Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace on HBO Max, Rodriguez was mostly questioned about his baseball career with the New York Yankees and what he’s doing now. However, the conversation eventually turned to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Chris Wallace asked Rodriguez how he felt about Lopez moving on so quickly with Affleck. The former baseball player tried his best not to get too deep into his feelings about the breakup.

“First of all, I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate,” Rodriguez tells Wallace. “Because you would hammer me. With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience. And I wish her and the children–who are smart, and beautiful, and wonderful–I wish them the very best.”

That’s all Rodriguez had to say about his former fiancée. We’re guessing he would have liked to say a lot more, but that’s all he would divulge.

Alex Rodriguez on whether he’s ‘husband material’ or just ‘likes the chase’

Wallace then asks Rodriguez if he’s meant to settle down and be a husband. Rodriguez, who has been married before, says he has been through “a lot of therapy.” He admits he “lost” his way somewhere during his career, but he says he managed to get back to who he was before the fame.

“I think when you look at my life, I mentioned when I was 15 years old, and I think Sports Illustrated called me a top player in the country,” says Rodriguez. “And at that time, I was Alex Rodriguez. And then somewhere along the way, at 24, I get a $250 million contract, and probably, I lost my way a little bit. I became A-Rod. And I think after the suspension, I’ve worked myself through a lot of therapy, a lot of work back to Alex Rodriguez.”

Rodriguez says he’s a better person after getting suspended from the Yankees for taking performance enhancing drugs. He says before the suspension he was focused on cars, women, and winning games. After the suspension, he says he focused on family, character, and loyalty. He believes he will make a “wonderful” partner or husband now that he has worked on himself in therapy.

What Jennifer Lopez learned after the Alex Rodriguez breakup

Lopez says she experienced “the best time” in her life after she and Rodriguez ended their relationship. She says she learned to become comfortable with being single. “I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own, and I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you,” she says during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married earlier this year

Lopez reunited with Affleck shortly after things ended with Rodriguez. The couple had been engaged before, so they picked up right where they left off. It wasn’t long before they were engaged a second time and then married.

Lopez wrote about her wedding day in her fan newsletter. She says marrying Affleck was like being in a dream she didn’t want to wake up from.

“When he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken,” says Lopez in her newsletter.

“When I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me,” she continues. “Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.”

