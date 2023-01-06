Alfie Doesn’t Have ‘Too Many Doubts’ According to ‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucien Laviscount

Actor Lucien Lavsicount says his character, Alfie, is all in for his relationship with Emily at the beginning of the Emily in Paris season 3 finale. But by the episode’s end, as viewers will know, everything has changed. So where will Alfie and Emily go from here, and what does this mean for Laviscount in Netflix’s Emily in Paris season 4?

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Emily in Paris season three.]

Lily Collins as Emily, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Emily and Alfie ended the ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 finale a lot differently than they began

Emily (Lilly Collins) and Alfie met at French class, and Emily quickly made it her mission to show Alfie that Paris was great despite Alfie’s aversion to the city (hey, Joe from You is onboard, why not?). The pair quickly found that their friction was more than just a passing flirtation and by season two, episode seven, they were an item.

From there, Emily (a disaster with decisions on a good day) spent the rest of the season trying to honor her pact with Camille (Camille Razat), ignoring her feelings for Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), and setting Alfie up for disaster all the while.

By Emily in Paris season three, it looks like Emily and Alfie are better than ever. Emily convinces Alfie she is fully invested and he has nothing to worry about. And over the course of the season, Alfie opens up to Emily and begins to really trust her.

When the Emily in Paris season 3 finale finally arrives, it looks as though happy endings may be in order, with Emily and Alfie committed and Gabriel and Camille about to get married.

Lucien Laviscount says Alfie was ready to take ‘the leap.’

“I don’t think that Alfie has too many doubts,” Laviscount says during a Netflix behind-the-scenes interview (via YouTube). “He’s in something new, and he’s taking the leap.”

But when Camille breaks down and finally tells Gabriel the truth at the altar—that she manipulated Emily into not pursuing Gabriel so she could pursue him herself—Alfie realizes that his relationship with Emily might not be what he thought.

“When this happens unexpectedly,” Collins says, “I think Emily was so thrown because she truly felt like she had made a choice [and] was giving her all to this relationship with Alfie…” In the final moments of the episode, Alfie leaves the wedding and Emily behind, saying that he’s “no one’s second choice.”

For a character that spent the season learning how to be vulnerable and trust their relationship, this final blow seems to be particularly brutal. To learn that the person you are “taking the leap” with is in love with someone else in front of a chapel full of people is a brand of torture Alfie surely did not deserve.

Fans are not ready to let go of Lucien Laviscount or Emily and Alfie in ‘Emily in Paris’

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie on 'Emily in Paris,' shares his take on what happens to his character in the devastating season 3 finale. https://t.co/WI9nGygIlU — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 21, 2022

Understandably, fans were outraged after the breakup of Emily and Alfie in Emily in Paris season 3. In an article following the finale, Cosmopolitan shared some fan reactions including one viewer who said, “They did so bad with Alfie tho. The guy got caught in the mess he deserves better. #EmilyInParis.” Another fan agreed: “I’m upset with how wrong they did Alfie in this last season of Emily in Paris.”

But fans, take heart, the end of Emily in Paris season three may not mean the end of Alfie. “I don’t think that Alfie is done with Paris,” Laviscount says slyly at the end of the Netflix interview.

Let’s hope not.