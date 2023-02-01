‘Alice, Darling’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Drama Thriller?

Alice, Darling is one of the newest thrillers on the block. In the movie, seasoned actor Anna Kendrick takes the lead with a supporting cast that helps flesh out the fascinating story. Here is a breakdown of who’s who in the cast of this psychological thriller people can’t stop talking about.

‘Alice, Darling’ explores psychological abuse in relationships

Alice, Darling follows a Type A hardworking woman named Alice who is in an abusive relationship with her wealthy boyfriend, Simon. The movie starts out slow but picks up when Alice goes out for drinks with her longtime best friends, Tess and Sophie. On the way over, Alice is anxious as she tries to mask her pain.

She turns on a smile when she gets to her friends. But her anxiety hits the roof when they suggest a weekend getaway for a birthday. Alice starts figuring out how to lie to Simon about this trip without sparking an argument. She tells him it’s a work trip; he lets her go.

While on the trip, Tess and Sophie notice something is off with Alice. When Simon shows up after going through Alice’s emails, they convince her that her situation with Simon isn’t healthy. Alice begins looking for ways to detach herself from Simon despite his vengeful attitude.

The movie has enjoyed a positive reception from critics and currently holds an 83% rating score on Rotten Tomatoes. IMDb gave the film a 6.4 out of 10. The critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Flawed but quietly powerful, Alice, Darling offers a haunting look at how difficult it can be to leave an abusive relationship and the value of a solid support network.”

Who’s who in the cast of ‘Alice, Darling’

Oscar nominee Anna Kendrick takes on the titular role in Alice, Darling. Kendrick began acting on Broadway with High Society before transitioning to movies and TV shows. She is best known for her roles in The Twilight Saga and the Pitch Perfect film series. She has also appeared in Up in the Air alongside George Clooney, The Accountant with Ben Affleck, and lent her voice to Trolls.

Kaniehtiio Horn plays Alice’s friend Tess. Horn has appeared in several films, including Moccasin Flats: Redemption, The Trotsky, My Name Is Evil, The Wild Hunt, and Leslie. She also worked on the small screen with roles in sitcoms like Letterkenny and 18 to Life.

Alice, Darling stars Wunmi Mosaku and Kaniehtiio Horn | Lionsgate Movies via Youtube

BAFTA nominee Wunmi Mosaku who plays Alice’s friend Sophie is best known for roles in Vera and Moses Jones. She joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 with the Phase 4 series Loki playing Hunter B-15. Mosaku also appeared in Luther and Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Charlie Carrick takes on the role of Alice’s emotionally abusive boyfriend, Simon. Carrick is known for his roles in Hidden Assets, Cobra, and Deep Water. Mark Winnick stars as Marcus with prior roles in Wu Assassins and Vikings.

Anna Kendrick dug deep for her role in ‘Alice, Darling’

Kendrick’s performance in Alice, Darling was enthralling and felt a little too real because the actor was playing a movie version of real-life events. The actor revealed to People she was once on the receiving end of emotional and physical abuse.

Anna Kendrick Says 'a Personal Experience with Emotional Abuse' Led Her to New Movie Alice, Darling https://t.co/3J8jQXmHbe — People (@people) September 7, 2022

The Pitch Perfect alum told the publication that she thought her rep sent her the screenplay because it resonated with what she was going through then. Kendrick said portraying the character helped her “normalize and minimize” what she went through herself.

Although the 37-year-old didn’t divulge the name of the boyfriend in question, the movie coincides with the time she was in a relationship with cinematographer Ben Richardson. Kendrick told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast that she and Richardson drifted apart due to infidelity and her fear of expressing herself without upsetting him.