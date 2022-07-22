Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’ Ex-Wife Mashonda Embrace in Photo Years After Mashonda Accused Keys of Ruining Their Marriage

When some celebrity relationships end, chaos ensues. That was the case for Verzuz co-founder Swizz Beatz and his ex-wife Mashonda. She accused him of cheating with Alicia Keys. The three have since blended their families and they co-parent well. But fans aren’t over Beatz and Keys’ alleged betrayal and recently made their feelings known when he shared a photo of the two women.

Alicia Keys, Mashonda and Swizz Beatz | Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Swizz Beatz posts a photo of Mashonda supporting Alicia Keys on tour, and fans are confused

Keys is currently on a sold-out world tour. The tour was initially set for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With it currently being in the summer months, Beatz has been chronicling their children accompanying them on the road. In a recent Instagram slide show of photos and videos of Keys performing and behind-the-scenes snaps, his ex-wife Mashonda and Keys take a solo photo where they hug.

Fans were shocked. Per Madame Noire, the comments reveal that fans are still not over the alleged cheating scandal involving the now-married pair. “Imma NEVER BE THIS MATURE…..and I don’t want to be…I wish ya’ll well…but I don’t have to be there,” one comment read. Another person wrote, “She better than me…all imma say!!”

But he insists all is good between the two women. During an Uncensored special, Beatz explained how the three overcame the drama, saying:

The heat was definitely hot because a lot of people like to gravitate towards negativity so anytime that people feels like they can get away from their pain and make fun of what they feel is your pain, that’s going to always be a hell of a celebration…We did a book on co-parenting, where was that party at? But everybody wants to throw a party when they think they [Tifere and Keys] wanna kill each other and be all negative, and we have kids involved in this, and we have to take the time out and go back to that word communicate and understand that everybody has their right to react. Everybody has the right to their emotions, and everybody has to right to figure out how to move forward as adults and as parents.

Mashonda previously accused Alicia Keys of ruining her marriage

Beatz and Keys went public with their dating relationship in 2009. At the time, he was still legally married to Mashonda. The same year, Mashonda published an open letter to Keys, calling her out for “contributing to the ending of my marriage” adding that Keys “assisted in destroying a family.“ The letter was published by VIBE Magazine.

Source: YouTube

Mashonda’s open letter came after Keys Tweeted about being in love. “If you are reading this Alicia, let me start by saying, you know what you did,” Mashonda shot back via Twitter. “You know the role you played and you know how you contributed to the ending of my marriage. You know that I asked you to step back and let me handle my family issues. Issues that you helped to create…As a woman, I expected so much more from you. I never had intentions on reaching out to you this way but after reading your twits tonight, and the constant disregard, you left me no choice.”

The three now have a great co-parenting relationship

Mashonda and Beatz have one son, while Keys and Beatz have two sons together. For Mashonda, what became the most important thing to her was fostering a healthy environment for her son.

She told People Magazine in 2018: “It took two years into our blending to make it happen, but when we did it was like turning the light on. We realized we could minimize the impact on our children by reducing the conflict we had with one another. There were never any big blowouts. There were times when we didn’t fully agree, but we were all comfortable just letting it go.”

RELATED: Why Alicia Keys Was Not Initially Attracted to Husband Swizz Beatz: ‘He Loves a Lot of Attention’