Alicia Keys Says She and Swizz Beatz Are ‘Complete Opposites’

Alicia Keys is widely considered to be one of the greatest musicians of her generation. An acclaimed pianist and songwriter, Keys is also well known for her stunning singing voice.

For fans who follow Keys’ personal life, however, her longtime marriage to fellow musician Swizz Beatz is at least as inspiring as her record-breaking concert performances and incredible touring schedule.

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In a June 2020 interview, Keys opened up about her marriage to Beatz, revealing that, in many ways, the two lovebirds are “complete opposites.”

What did Alicia Keys say about her and Swizz Beatz being ‘complete opposites’?

Many couples tend to find themselves at odds with their partners over various things at home or work – and Keys is no different. However, she thoroughly embraces the differences between her and her husband.

In a June 2020 WIRED interview, Keys answered some of the web’s most-asked questions, including one that read “Who is Alicia Keys married to?” In response, Keys smiled and said, “I am married to Kasseem ‘Swizz Beatz’ Dean, and we are complete opposites, which is why I think it works.”

Certainly, Keys and Beatz seem to have cracked the marriage code. The two have been together for well over a decade – a near-eternity in the entertainment industry, which is known for short marriages and dramatic relationships.

When did Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys get married?

Beatz and Keys have known each other since they were teenagers, but it wasn’t until 2007, when both were stars on the rise, that rumors of a romance between the two started to make waves. According to Genius, Keys and Beatz collaborated on the song “Waiting for Your Love,” a sweet track that was featured on Keys’ album As I Am.

By 2009, Beatz and Keys were a couple – and in July 2010, the two musicians tied the knot, even as Keys was expecting the couple’s first child. In October 2010, Keys and Beatz welcomed their first son together, Egypt Daoud Dean. Four years later, the happy family welcomed a second son, Genesis Ali Dean.

Keys and Beatz have remained together ever since their low-key wedding, and although they often prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Keys has opened up a few times over the years about what makes her marriage to Beatz work so well.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz believe in open communication at all times

In a 2020 interview with People Magazine, Keys opened up about her union with Beatz, noting that it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for the pair. In fact, Beatz’s propensity for flashy cars and bold jewelry turned Keys off at first. It wasn’t until some years later, after the two worked together on some projects, that she began to recognize his depth of character.

“The more we talked, the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats, there was depth,” the artist said. She went on to describe how “he was so aware of what was happening around the world.” In short order, the two began dating, realizing that they were meant to be together.

These days, Keys says that they have a great marriage. She credits open communication as helping them to thrive as a couple, also revealing that they like to take time to spend together on romantic getaways. “We don’t fight because we talk so much,” Keys admitted. “We can both be genuinely honest. It’s the first time I’ve ever had a relationship that has been so genuine.”

