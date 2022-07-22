Alicia Silverstone’s 11-Year-Old Son Still Sleeps With Her and She ‘Really Doesn’t Care’ What People Think About It

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone still sleeps with her 11-year-old son, Bear. And she doesn’t care what any naysayers have to say about it. Read on to learn more about why the actor chooses to sleep with her only son when others argue he’s too old. Plus, what does she say to those who argue “attachment parenting” makes kids needy?

Alicia Silverstone and her son, Bear | Susannah V. Vergau/picture alliance/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone’s son, Bear, is her only child

Silverstone appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast to chat, and she dove into her life as a “natural mama” and a vegan (per PEOPLE). She married Christopher Jarecki in 2005 after six years of dating, and they had Bear in 2011.

In 2018, Silverstone filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences after more than two decades together. She never had more children than Bear, but she thought she would. “I wanted to have more [kids], but then my relationship got messed up, and it wasn’t a great time to bring one in,” she explained.

The Batman & Robin actor shared she “didn’t want to have one right away because [she] was so in love with … Bear.”

“I wanted to squeeze every little moment out of him,” she added. “So it wasn’t until he was like 3 that I was ready to make another baby and then I didn’t have a partner, so that’s why I don’t have four babies.”

Alicia Silverstone ‘really doesn’t care’ if she gets in trouble for revealing that she still sleeps with her son

My delicious monkey face ? This joy and laughter is from our summer trip in Alaska! Hanging in the woods! pic.twitter.com/XmUV6E9WbU — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) March 29, 2022

When Silverstone got on the topic of co-sleeping, she revealed that she’s always slept with her son. “Bear and I still sleep together,” she said before adding, “I’ll be in trouble for saying that, but I really don’t care.”

According to the ’90s fashion icon, she’s just “following nature” by keeping her child close. “If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals — if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten,” she explained. “It’s not ideal for the baby to be over there.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Silverstone has made waves with her parenting style. She previously revealed she pre-chewed Bear’s food. But she doesn’t seem to mind the talk.

Alicia Silverstone says ‘attachment parenting does’ not make her son, or other kids, needy

Silverstone has confessed in the past that she wishes she knew more about the benefits of self-worth when she was younger. But that’s something she sees in Bear that she didn’t have. “My son knows exactly who he is,” she proudly told Marie Claire in 2020.

Some argue that children raised by parents who use “attachment parenting” lack independence, but Silverstone disagrees with that notion. “These children do not grow up … needy,” she said on The Ellen Fisher Podcast. She claimed the opposite is true.

And though she’s received criticism and mocking from some observers, the negativity isn’t really on her radar. “When you know you’re doing something that’s right, it doesn’t really matter,” she shared.

