Alicia Witt Explains Why She Hasn’t Been in Any Hallmark Movies This Year

A familiar face has been missing from Hallmark Channel recently. Alicia Witt has appeared in multiple movies for the network since she made her Hallmark debut in 2011’s Backyard Wedding. But her last new Hallmark movie aired two years ago, leading some fans to wonder why she was no longer working with the channel. Witt recently shed some light on her relationship with the network.

Alicia Witt hopes more movies for Hallmark Channel are in her future

thank you so much ❤️? of the offers I’ve received over last two years, hallmark has not been among them. we’ve been in touch recently & my understanding is that it’s been an oversight, with the changes over there… i’ve always loved making them & hope to next year!? https://t.co/XdYeX2TR6h — alicia witt (@aliciawitty) December 19, 2022

In mid-December, a curious fan took to Twitter to ask Witt if she’d ever appear in more Hallmark Christmas movies. Her last Hallmark movie, Christmas Tree Lane, aired in 2020.

Witt replied, making it clear that she was open to working with the network in the future.

“Thank you so much,” she wrote. “Of the offers I’ve received over [the] last two years, Hallmark has not been among them. We’ve been in touch recently & my understanding is that it’s been an oversight, with the changes over there… I’ve always loved making them & hope to next year!”

Several Hallmark actors have quit working with the network

Confusion over Witt’s future with Hallmark is understandable. Over the past year, a number of Hallmark actors have signed deals with rival network Great American Family. Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, Jen Lilley, and Jessica Lowndes are among those who have signed deals with the conservative channel, which launched in 2020. But Witt is not among them.

Witt has faced a number of personal challenges in the past year. In December 2021, her mother and father were found dead in their Massachusetts home. Around the same time, she began treatment for breast cancer, according to People. Though she kept working during that time, according to an update on her Instagram, those jobs weren’t with Hallmark.

Alicia Witt has been in nine Hallmark movies

While Witt didn’t appear in any new Hallmark movies this year, fans can still revisit her previous movies for the channel. They include:

Backyard Wedding (2011)

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013)

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014)

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015)

Christmas List (2016)

The Mistletoe Inn (2017)

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018)

Our Christmas Love Song (2019)

Christmas Tree Lane (2020)

Witt’s Hollywood career began with a role in David Lynch’s 1984 sci-fi epic Dune. She’s since appeared in dozens of movies and TV shows, including I Care a Lot, Last Holiday, Justified, and Nashville. More recently, she played a character named Rachel in the 2022 film Alice. She also starred in the 2022 Lifetime movie The Disappearance of Cari Farver. Her next movie, Fuzzy Head, will premiere at the Slamdance film festival in January 2023. In 2021, her book, Small Changes: A Rules-Free Guide to Add More Plant-Based Foods, Peace & Power to Your Life, was released. Her album The Conduit was also released in September 2021.

